Laureate Education Announces Closing of Sale of Universidad Interamericana de Panamá (UIP)

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) (the Company) announced today that it has closed on the previously announced sale of Universidad Interamericana de Panamá (UIP), a higher education institution in the Republic of Panama with nearly 16,000 students.



At closing, the Company received net proceeds of approximately $80 million which includes the sale of certain campus real estate.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. is the largest international network of degree-granting higher education institutions, with more than 850,000 students enrolled at over 25 institutions with more than 150 campuses, which we collectively refer to as the Laureate International Universities network. Laureate offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized degree programs in a wide range of academic disciplines that provide attractive employment prospects. Laureate believes that when our students succeed, countries prosper and societies benefit. This belief is expressed through the company’s philosophy of being ‘Here for Good’ and is represented by its status as a certified B Corporation® and conversion in 2015 to a Delaware public benefit corporation, a new class of corporation committed to creating a positive impact on society.

