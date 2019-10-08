First Quantum Provides Notice of Third Quarter Results Release

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (“First Quantum” or “the Company”) (TSX:FM) will release third quarter 2019 financial and operating results on Monday October 28, 2019 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company’s President, Clive Newall, will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at 9:00 am (EDT).



Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Date:

Webcast:

Time:

October 29, 2019

9:00 am (EDT); 1:00 pm (BST); 6:00 am (PDT)

www.first-quantum.com

Dial in: North America (toll free): (877) 291-4570

North America and international: (647) 788-4919 Replay: Available from noon (EDT) on October 29, 2019 until 11:59 pm (EDT) on November 20, 2019

North America (toll free): (800) 585-8367

North America and international: (416) 621-4642 Passcode: 7902779

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

G. Clive Newall

President

For further information visit our website at www.first-quantum.com





North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations Tel: (416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577 United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President Tel: +44 7802 721663 E-Mail: info@fqml.com



