TPI Appoints Lance Marram as Senior Vice President, Global Service

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc., (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, announced today that it has appointed Lance Marram as Senior Vice President, Global Service, effective October 7, 2019. Lance will be responsible for developing and implementing TPI’s global service strategy working with TPI's existing regional teams, collaborating with turbine OEMs as well as evaluating strategic acquisitions in the space.



Prior to joining TPI, Lance has spent nearly 20 years in the wind industry. Most recently, he was the Managing Director for Senvion North America. In this role he was responsible for sales, operations, and service. Prior to Senvion, Lance managed his own advisory company, E2M International, which focused on implementing new project development, operational management, and service globally for clients. Lance also served in various business development and operational roles domestically and internationally for Vestas and Gamesa.

Bill Siwek, TPI’s President commented, “Lance’s strong background in the wind energy industry and global service operations will help TPI to continue to focus on profitable growth by expanding our global service business.”

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India.

Investor Contact:

investors@tpicomposites.com

480-315-8742



