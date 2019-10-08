Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted five new employees the option to purchase an aggregate of 44,375 shares of the company’s common stock, at a per share exercise price of $4.20 the closing trading price on October 7, and restricted stock units to acquire 22,188 shares of the company’s common stock. The stock options and restricted stock units vest over four years and were granted pursuant to the Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2016 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the company's board of directors in March 2016 under Rule 5653(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.



About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adamas’ goal is to create and commercialize a new generation of medicines intended to lessen the burden of chronic neurologic diseases on patients, caregivers and society using its deep understanding of time-dependent biology. The Company is focused on the commercialization of GOCOVRI® (amantadine) extended release capsules, the first and only FDA-approved medicine for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications. The Company also continues to deliver differentiated investigational programs, including ADS-5102 in development for the treatment of walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis. For more information about Adamas and its unique approach to developing medicines based on time-dependent biology, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Peter Vozzo

Westwicke Partners

443-213-0505

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media:

Sarah Mathieson

Vice President, Communications & Engagement

510-450-3528

smathieson@adamaspharma.com







