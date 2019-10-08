SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds UBNK, NRCG, OLBK, and TRCB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com



United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK)

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE OCTOBER 22, 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNK) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASADAQ: PBCT) (“PBCT”). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, UBNK shareholders will receive $19.85 in cash for each share they own. If you own UBNK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/united-financial-bancorp-inc/

NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG)

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE OCTOBER 23, 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of NRC Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: NRCG) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by US Ecology, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, NRCG shareholders will receive 0.196 shares of the new holding company for each share they own. If you own NRCG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/nrc-group-holdings-corp/

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK)

URGENT: SHAREHOLDER VOTE OCTOBER 29, 2019

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by WesBanco, Inc. (“WesBanco”). Under the terms of the proposed acquisition, OLBK shareholders will receive 0.7844 shares of WesBanco for each OLBK share they own. If you own OLBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/old-line-bancshares-inc/

Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by private equity firm OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TRCB shareholders will receive $20.79 for each TRCB share they own. If you own TRCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/two-river-bancorp/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.