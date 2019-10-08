RF Industries to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ: RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the MicroCap Rodeo's inaugural investor conference taking place October 15-16, 2019 at the Hilton Downtown in Austin, Texas.



RF Industries president and CEO Robert Dawson is scheduled to present on Tuesday, October 15, at 1:30 pm Central time, and will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.rfindustries.com or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2134/31920.

Those wishing to attend the presentation and request meetings can register at https://microcaprodeo.com/signup. Interested parties may also schedule meetings through RF Industries’ investor relations firm MKR Investor Relations at rfil@mkr-group.com.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables and custom cabling. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California and Milford, Connecticut. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

RF Industries Ltd.

Mark Turfler

SVP/CFO

(858) 549‑6340

rfi@rfindustries.com

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli

Analyst/Investor Contact

(323) 468-2300

rfil@mkr-group.com



