President sends message to PS leader

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 8 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, sent on Monday a message of congratulation to the leader of the Portuguese Socialist Party (PS), António Costa, on his party-s win in the legislative elections held on 6 October.,

The political party of Prime Minister António Costa won a significant victory in the elections, increasing his presence in Parliament to a close to the absolute majority.

With the victory in the legislatures, the PS's participation in the Assembly of the Republic (Parliament) increases from 86 to 106 deputies, in a 230-seat chamber.

In the congratulatory message, the Angolan president says he is convinced that the bet renewed by the Portuguese people is the recognition of the leadership of the PS leader in recent years ahead of the fate of the Portuguese people.

João Lourenço highlights António Costa's special attention to the development and welfare issues of the Portuguese people."

"Therefore, I hope that, during his mandate, we will be able to intensify the existing historical, friendly and cooperation relations between Angola and Portugal for the development and social progress of our respective countries and peoples. "he expresses.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.