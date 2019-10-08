Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya El Hillo condemns increasing attacks on civilians, calls for the respect of international humanitarian law and protection of civilians

The Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya, Yacoub El Hillo, strongly condemns all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Libya.

Newly arrived El Hillo is reminded of the hundreds of thousands of civilians affected by the armed conflict. The air strikes two days ago that injured several children at the Equestrian Club in the Janzour neighborhood of Tripoli marks one of the lowest points in this conflict. The following day, a field hospital in the Gaser Ben Gasher neighborhood of Tripoli was hit resulting in the death of one doctor and injury of two paramedics.

Equally disturbing are attacks against medical facilities and health workers which are a growing phenomenon in the Libyan conflict that goes to the heart of violations of international humanitarian law. There have been 57 attacks on healthcare facilities in 2019 which resulted in the death of 13 healthcare workers and injury of 47 others in Libya.

Humanitarian Coordinator El Hillo stresses that attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law. He urges international parties with influence in Libya to ensure respect for international humanitarian law and to do everything possible to protect civilians, especially children. The people of Libya deserve to live in peace and have a better future. Respecting international humanitarian law would be a start.



