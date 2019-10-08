Associa McKay Management Announces Zachary Jacobsen as New Branch President

/EIN News/ -- Birmingham, AL, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa McKay Management announces Zachary Jacobsen as the new branch president.

As branch president of McKay Management, Mr. Jacobsen will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, and employee education and training as well as developing and maintaining strong relationships with clients, communities, and residents.

Mr. Jacobsen has more than 20 years of healthcare and senior living industry experience while working at the community and regional level and serving both for-profit and not-for-profit clients. Prior to joining Associa, Mr. Jacobsen served as the president of both a local health care company and a not-for-profit agency in the greater Birmingham area. Mr. Jacobsen has served on the Calhoun Community College Foundation Board working with the finance and marketing departments as well as the Revitalize South Huntsville Committee working with local government officials.

“Zachary’s diverse background gives him a unique perspective on our industry and how to successfully achieve our branch objectives and client goals,” stated Steve McKinley, Associa senior vice president. “His unique customer service approach and business development strategy will lead McKay into the next stage of superior client services. This announcement is exciting for our team and our managed communities.”

Mr. Jacobsen earned a bachelor’s degree from Harding University.

