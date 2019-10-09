N2N Services to provide real-time integration for higher education customers

Partnership with Okta will simplify integration strategies and allow seamless, secure, access for N2N customers



DULUTH, GEORGIA, USA, October 9, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- N2N Services, Inc., a leading platform provider for Higher Education systems integration, today announced a new integration with Okta, the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise. With this partnership, N2N’s turnkey cloud integration platform, Illuminate, will integrate with Okta to enable Higher Education customers to connect to the tools they need to be successful.Applicants, students, faculty, and staff roles within a campus community can be dynamic, as people move from one milestone event to another, and staying ahead of changes in their user data can be challenging. Ensuring that users always have the appropriate access to the resources they need means directly integrating with the campus Student Information System and other authoritative data sources to keep data synchronized in real-time. But, building those integrations can take institutions weeks or months, plus ongoing maintenance and support costs. The Okta and N2N collaboration make it easy for institutions to automate data synchronization across campus systems, so that all constituents can seamlessly access the services they’re authorized to use, with no delay. Seamless, secure, and turnkey integration is available today as a benefit for all educational institutions.N2N’s Illuminate enables its partners to deliver integration solutions quickly and easily. With the new integration with Okta, higher education customers can connect their ERP systems, including Ellucian™, Peoplesoft, CampusNexus, and Jenzabarto Okta and any of its more than 6,000 integrations, such as scheduling applications, through N2N’s platform.“At Okta, we securely connect our customers to the technologies they need to be successful,” said Patrick McCue, SVP, Worldwide Partners, Okta. “We’re excited to integrate with N2N to empower higher education institutions to securely provide applicants, students, faculty, and staff with seamless access to the right resources and tools at the right time.”“N2N is pleased to partner with Okta to enable real-time data integration for higher education customers. We’re confident that Okta’s deep network of pre-built integrations will enable our Higher Education customers to access the real-time and interactive solutions needed to enhance institutional efficiencies and provide seamless access to students, faculty, and staff” explained Kiran Kodithala CEO and founder of N2N Services Inc. “N2N is committed to collaborations, such as with Okta, that have a direct impact on student services and institutional effectiveness.”About N2NN2N Services Inc. is a leader in enterprise application and data integration. N2N’s Illuminate platform is a cloud-based SaaS platform providing standards-based, turnkey integration enabling organizations to plug-in new SaaS applications in a matter of minutes to meet strategic goals. Illuminate integration platform is used by more than 200 academic institutions(providing student services to over 1 million students) and enable institutions to meet strategic objectives. N2N Services Inc. is based in Atlanta, GA. Learn more about N2N Services Inc. and the Illuminate platform by visiting http://www.illuminateapp.com/



