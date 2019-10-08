An open letter to Ontario Premier Doug Ford

RE: Urgent action required after fifth temp worker death at Fiera Foods

Dear Premier Doug Ford,



As you know, on Wednesday, September 25, Enrico Miranda, a father of two, was killed on the job. As you also know, Mr. Miranda is the fifth temporary agency worker who has died on the job at Fiera Foods or an affiliated company.

Shockingly, it has been almost two weeks since his death and yet we have heard nothing from you. You have chosen to remain silent, despite having the power to implement legislation that could have prevented this tragedy.

Mr. Ford, this is the second worker killed at Fiera Foods under your watch.

Had you implemented Section 83(4) of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act - legislation which has already passed, but simply needs your signature - Mr. Miranda might still be alive today.

That’s why we are writing to you to demand that you immediately enact this existing law that will make companies using temp agencies financially responsible under the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act for workplace deaths and injuries.

Laws like this will make companies like Fiera Foods think twice before putting temp workers into harm’s way.

There’s no more time to waste, and we need you to take action to make sure this is the last temp agency worker death.

Implement Section 83(4) of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act - right now!

We expect to hear from you right away, and certainly no later than Friday, October 11.

Ontarians deserve to know whether their premier will stand up for workers – or whether he will remain silent and continue allowing companies to treat their workers’ lives as disposable.



Signatories:

Butterfly GoPaul, Resident Member, Jane Finch Action Against Poverty

Deena Ladd, Executive Director, Workers’ Action Centre

Chris Buckley, President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Pam Frache, Provincial Coordinator, Fight for $15 and Fairness

For more information and to arrange interviews:

Meagan Perry

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mperry@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

Nil Sendil

Communications Coordinator,

Fight for $15 and Fairness

info@15andfairness.org l 647-710-5795



