Robert Burrage Explains Why Contractor to Subcontractor Relationships Matter

Robert Burrage of West Palm Beach, Florida has seen firsthand the benefits that come with building and maintaining steadfast relationships with subcontractors.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert W. Burrage , the owner of RWB Construction Management in West Palm Beach, Florida, has developed and maintained excellent relationships with his subcontractors. He believes it has been a crucial element in the success of his Company, which specializes in the concierge construction and maintenance of luxury oceanfront estates.1. Mutual BenefitsCreating a solid relationship with your subcontractors will provide many benefits to both parties. Regardless of the line of work, mutual trust is at the core. The subcontractor needs to trust that the General Contractor is going to provide the proper preliminary work, scheduling and direction to create a cohesive project. The General Contractor needs to trust that his subcontractor will provide quality workmanship and order product in a timely fashion to meet the scheduled deadlines. When the two entities work well together, the relationship can be maintained for years. This creates an invaluable exchange where the GC doesn’t need to find new subcontractors for each project and the subcontractors know there will always be work on the horizon.2. Reputation Robert W. Burrage of West Palm Beach, Florida , fully realizes it’s a combination of experience, hard work and perseverance to assemble a team of subcontractors with whom you have a mutual trust. Once this alliance is formulated, all parties will benefit from the reputation they will build together as a team. As an experienced, knowledgeable GC, Robert Burrage and his project managers are tuned in to everyone who steps foot on their job sites, ensuring that the highest quality work is evident, which elevates everyone’s reputation at the completion of the project.3. CommunicationRobert W. Burrage regularly reminds the RWB Construction team, at his Monday morning meetings, that communication skills are vital and must be continually sharpened. Project Managers and Estate Maintenance Technicians are at the forefront and must communicate effectively and professionally with subcontractors to keep the job sites operating at the proper pace with quality workmanship. Robert W. Burrage impresses upon his team that communication needs to go full circle to be effective, keeping all necessary parties in the loop. When communications are open and effective, many typical pitfalls can be avoided.About Robert W. BurrageRobert W. Burrage served in the United States Marine Corps for four years before graduating with honors and a bachelor's degree in Construction Management. He gained 13 years of experience in the industry developing his leadership skills, then went on to launch RWB Construction Management in West Palm Beach, Florida.As the owner, Robert W. Burrage has a hands-on management style. He continues to keep the Company at the forefront of the Luxury Estate Homes Concierge Builder Industry. To see their portfolio of luxury estates, visit https://rwbconstructionmgmt.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.