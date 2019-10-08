Cloudian to Highlight Object Storage for Data Protection at Commvault GO 2019 and EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2019

Activities Will Include Case Study Presentation with University of Leicester and Commvault on Simplifying Backup and Saving Storage Costs

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that it will be showcasing its award-winning HyperStore® object storage platform next week at Commvault GO 2019 and EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2019. Highlights will include speaking sessions at each show featuring Mark Penny, systems specialist at the University of Leicester, who will discuss how Cloudian and Commvault enabled the University to increase data availability while reducing cost and complexity. Penny will be joined by Cloudian Chief Marketing Officer Jon Toor and Commvault Senior Sales Engineer Matt Piccirilli.



Commvault GO 2019

When: Oct. 14-16

Where: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, Aurora, Colo.

Cloudian Booth: K5

Speaking Session: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 4:00-4:45 p.m., MDT, Theater 3 GO Village

EDUCAUSE Annual Conference 2019

When: Oct. 14-17

Where: McCormick Place West, Chicago, Ill.

Cloudian Booth: 1656

Speaking Session: Wednesday, Oct. 16, 5:00-5:45 p.m., CDT, W192c, Level 1

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage systems, with the industry’s most advanced S3 compatibility and an extensive partnership ecosystem. Its award-winning flagship solution, HyperStore, provides limitless scalability and cloud-like technology, flexibility, and economics in the data center. Cloudian’s global data fabric architecture enables enterprises to store, find and protect object and file data seamlessly across sites, both on-premises and in public clouds, within a single, unified platform. Learn more at www.cloudian.com .



