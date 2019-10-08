Lubenow Companies Inc Receives Safety Award

Dave Zander accepts Acuity Safety Award on behalf of Lubenow Companies Inc.

Lubenow Companies Inc was presented with the Acuity Insurance Safety Award in recognition of outstanding long-term safety achievements.

This award is a result of each member of our team committing to safety and remaining vigilant throughout their workday.” — Dave Zander

This award is given to businesses that are exemplary in their partnership with Acuity to help ensure a safe workplace.

“We have always made workplace safety a priority,” said Dave Zander, Director of Safety for Lubenow Companies Inc, “This award is a result of each member of our team committing to safety and remaining vigilant throughout their workday.”

About Lubenow Companies Inc

Founded in 1998, Lubenow Companies Inc is dedicated to serving as the Haul-Around Champion℠ for clients, employees, and its community. The Green Bay-based company provides Truckload, Less-than-Truckload, Expedite, and Warehousing services throughout the United States and Canada. To request a quote for quick and reliable delivery, visit http://lubenowcompanies.com/.

About Acuity Insurance

Acuity Insurance, headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, insures over 100,000 businesses, including 300,000 commercial vehicles, and nearly a half-million homes and private passenger autos across 27 states. Rated A+ by A.M. Best and S&P, Acuity employs over 1,300 people.



