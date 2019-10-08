Park Aerospace Corp. Announces Appointment of Kenneth Kim as Director of Program Management

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Kan., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE-PKE) announced the appointment of Kenneth Kim as its Director of Program Management. In this position, Mr. Kim will report to Mark Esquivel, Park’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.



Kenneth Kim joined Park Aerospace Corp. in August 2016 as Technical Director of Aerospace Products. Prior to joining Park, Mr. Kim served as Engineering and Quality Manager of Leading Edge Composites, an aerospace composite parts company located in Coatesville, Pennsylvania since 2015. Mr. Kim was Operations Manager of Lancer Systems in Allentown, Pennsylvania between 2012 and 2015, and was Director of Engineering for Lancer Systems between 2007 and 2008. Mr. Kim served as Product Integration and Support Engineering Manager of The Boeing Company between 2008 and 2012. Mr. Kim was Engineering Manager at the aerospace and defense companies of Greene, Tweed & Co. located in Kulpsville, Pennsylvania between 1998 and 2006 and Busak & Shamban located in Fort Wayne, Indiana between 1996 and 1998. Mr. Kim served in the U.S. Army between 1991 and 1996 where he earned the rank of Captain. Mr. Kim received an MBA from Pennsylvania State University and a BA in Civil Engineering from the United States Military Academy in West Point.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the global aerospace markets. Park’s advanced composite materials include film adhesives (undergoing qualification) and lightning strike materials. Park offers an array of composite materials specifically designed for hand lay-up or automated fiber placement (AFP) manufacturing applications. Park’s advanced composite materials are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs commonly referred to as “drones”), business jets, general aviation aircraft and rotary wing aircraft. Park also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for radome applications. As a complement to Park’s advanced composite materials offering, Park designs and fabricates composite parts, structures and assemblies and low volume tooling for the aerospace industry. Target markets for Park’s composite parts and structures (which include Park’s proprietary composite SigmaStrut™ and AlphaStrut™ product lines) are, among others, prototype and development aircraft, special mission aircraft, spares for legacy military and civilian aircraft and exotic spacecraft. Park’s objective is to do what others are either unwilling or unable to do. When nobody else wants to do it because it is too difficult, too small or too annoying, sign us up.

Additional corporate information is available on the Company’s web site at www.parkaerospace.com .

Contact: Donna D’Amico-Annitto

486 North Oliver Road, Bldg. Z

Newton, Kansas 67114

(316) 283-6500



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.