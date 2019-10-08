U.S. Supreme Court Hears Oral Arguments in R.G and G.R Harris Funeral Homes v. EEOC

/EIN News/ -- First Liberty Institute filed amicus brief in case involving Title VII



WASHINGTON, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement may be attributed to Stephanie Taub, Senior Counsel to First Liberty Institute:

“Redefining protected classes in the law could have serious ramifications for religious liberty, and in particular, religiously affiliated organizations. It is vitally important that federal employment discrimination law is not rewritten to hinder the religious freedom of churches, synagogues, mosques, religious schools, religious charities, and all other nonprofit religious ministries. The Supreme Court of the United States should avoid interpreting the law in any way that could imperil religious liberty.”

About First Liberty Institute

First Liberty Institute is the largest legal organization in the nation dedicated exclusively to defending religious freedom for all Americans.



