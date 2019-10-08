C5MI Joins Atrius IoT Partner Network to Further Enhance Its Digital Manufacturing Software and Services Offering

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) today announced that C5MI, a YASH Technologies company and a leading business information technology consulting firm, has joined the Atrius® Internet of Things (IoT) Partner ecosystem. C5MI will be both a reseller and development partner, leveraging Atrius location-based services to optimize its “Industry 4.0” digital manufacturing software and services. “Industry 4.0” technology, also known as smart manufacturing, connects machines and systems so businesses can create intelligent networks.

“The Atrius location-based services from Acuity Brands offer robust and highly extensible real-time tracking capability to optimize core manufacturing processes,” said Derek Dyer, Managing Partner, C5MI. “C5MI’s business and IoT experience, coupled with the Atrius capabilities, will be a compelling value driver for our customers.”

C5MI’s digital manufacturing offering includes its Live Factory℠ software that connects the shop floor to the top floor by gathering and presenting data that produces a Common Operational Picture (COP) of the manufacturing floor. Atrius location-based services enable real-time tracking of the exact location and movement of assets, including parts, assembled products and equipment, which helps to create efficiency in materials movements and maintenance processes. By integrating Atrius technology and location-based services, C5MI will enhance their ability to architect an optimized digital manufacturing solution for current and prospective customers.

“A huge advantage of our Atrius location-based solution is the integration of beacons into our luminaires,” said Josh Linenberger, Vice President, Applied Technology Solutions, Acuity Brands Lighting. “Atrius®-Ready luminaires featuring embedded Bluetooth® Low Energy radios become the line-powered communication and network deployment solution required for indoor positioning and asset tracking, eliminating separate deployment and maintenance costs for beacons. Atrius is an optimal platform solution with proven capabilities to scale for large enterprises, which is a great match for C5MI’s business.”

