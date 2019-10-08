West Coast Customs Experience Makes Debut Appearance At Riyadh Car Show

The wildly popular car customizing franchise, West Coast Customs, brings it's interactive WCC Experience to the Riyadh Car Show, November 11th thru 26th.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world-famous West Coast Customs will make its debut appearance at the Riyadh Car Show, the most influential automotive show in the region, with the brand's wildly popular signature experiential activation, the West Coast Customs Experience.

West Coast Customs Founder and CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus announced today that the 2019 West Coast Customs Experience in Riyadh will feature master class-type demonstrations in four premier categories of vehicle customization including: interiors, wrap & tint, wheels & tires and the latest in car audio technology all culminating with one local winner having their vehicle completely transformed. Local enthusiasts can submit vehicle photos at info@westcoastcustoms.com; those chosen and will be notified, in advance, via email.

Recreating the activities of the West Coast Customs Burbank shop on site, actual WCC crew members will provide hands-on demonstrations in each of the above disciplines. Select Riyadh Auto Festival attendees will be given the opportunity to work alongside West Coast Customs experts doing actual custom work on one lucky winner’s vehicle.

The West Coast Customs Experience also features nine exclusively customized West Coast Customs vehicles on display, a WCC signature apparel boutique, the WCC Hype area featuring a recreation of the popular Melrose Avenue BAIT shop, providing some of the world's most in-demand and sought-after footwear, a live art installation from top U.S. street artists and daily meet and greets with WCC CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus.

West Coast Customs CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus had this to say about the inaugural endeavor, "We are very happy to be able to bring the West Coast Customs Experience to the Riyadh Car Show this year. I am excited for Festival goers to have a chance to be able to work alongside the top members of our WCC team and help create an automotive work of art for a local winner. Additionally, many of the cars we are bringing have been featured on our TV show, so it's a great opportunity for guests to see examples of our custom work up close and personally."

Peter MacGillivray, Bonnier’s Vice President of Motorsports and Off-Road Events added, “Ryan has been involved with shows I have produced for over a decade and he and his team always deliver top attractions. I am so proud to have Ryan and the West Coast Customs Experience joining us for the Riyadh Car Show which I am sure will be a fan favorite.”

The West Coast Customs Experience 2019 daily highlights will be provided on Instagram @westcoastcustoms and on Twitter and Facebook @officialwcc throughout the week.

West Coast Customs is the premiere vehicle customization shop, internationally recognized for its original designs, beyond-your-imagination concepts, impeccable quality, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled craftsmanship.

Founded in 1993 by Ryan Friedlinghaus, the brand’s pop culture status has catapulted worldwide with West Coast Customs franchises negotiated for Dubai, Mexico, Germany, Malaysia, Russia, China and Japan. Corporate and celebrity clientele range from Dr. Pepper, Microsoft and Marvel Studios to Shaquille O’Neal, Joe Jonas and Rich the Kid. The West Coast Customs flagship 60,000 square foot facility is headquartered in Burbank, California and features 12 leading-edge departments offering a range of extraordinary custom services for projects of any size, scope or budget.



