Onit Unveils New Strategic Alliances Program

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions, including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today unveiled its new Strategic Alliances Program. This program is Onit’s premier initiative to establish and support external alliances that promote growth and success for their clients and partners; the principles of which are strategy, transparency, accountability and rigor. This remarkable new program addresses the needs of not only Onit’s trusted partners, but of their clients as well.



“This is one of Onit’s most significant strategic initiatives to date,” commented Eric M. Elfman, Onit’s CEO and founder. “The Strategic Alliances Program provides us with almost unlimited opportunities to harness the exponential power of partner teamwork; both internally and externally. In our highly competitive line of business, strategic partners can form a cornerstone of your business and serve as impetus for further extraordinary growth. As our customer base continues its course of unprecedented growth, we expect the numbers of our valuable strategic partners to rise as well.”



The program will build on Onit’s success working with external partners. Since 2017, Onit has worked with partners on 59 clients, with 50 implementations live to date. Onit’s current roster of strategic alliances includes companies offering a variety of services and technology products, and the company is currently evaluating its partner queue for the next wave of strategic alliances.



The group falls under the leadership of Cole Morgan, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, and Amy Good, Director of Strategic Alliances. Amy noted, “We strive to identify partnerships that address our clients’ needs, from consultants who help clients drive value through their Onit implementations, to technologies and services that enable our clients to extend their capacity to manage their operations.”



“Onit’s Strategic Alliance Program enables Consilio’s consultants to deliver valuable, efficiency-creating solutions to our F500 & global clients,” commented Robin Snasdell, Managing Director, Consilio, LLC, Global Lead, Law Department Management. “Their rapid development workflow automation platform has disrupted the legal technology ecosystem. Consilio has benefited from Onit’s technology and their strategy to enable partners to help clients innovate.”



“HBR Consulting is one of Onit’s key strategic alliance partners, having worked together on more than 15 technology projects in the last 18 months. Through our sharing of expertise, Onit and HBR Consulting are not only enhancing each other’s business and driving transformational efforts to a significant degree, but also expanding our markets,” said Wafik Guirgis, HBR Consulting’s Legal Technology practice leader. “We know the power of a strong strategic partnership in achieving success. Process and operational improvements require both knowledge of industry best practices and an innovative use of technology. HBR’s knowledge of the legal operations industry pairs well with Onit’s product offerings, allowing for a truly complementary partnership.”



“Morae Global is a long-time Onit strategic partner with consulting and implementation expertise across the full spectrum of Onit’s platform capabilities, including SimpleLegal. Our passion and focus is on helping law departments and law firms design and implement the right processes, resources, and technology to ensure the successful delivery of legal services,” said Joy Saphla, President, Morae Legal. “By building and leveraging strategic technology partnerships, like we have with Onit, our experienced team is able to collaboratively work with clients on tailored solutions to address the greatest challenges clients face.”



About the Onit Strategic Alliances Program

Onit’s Strategic Alliances program is comprised of an experienced and trusted team that offers tangible results through a robust ecosystem of partners to meet our clients’ needs. Whether using custom Onit solutions, matter management, e-billing, contract lifecycle management, or any of Onit’s other product offerings, the strategic alliances team has established relationships with industry-leading providers to help Onit’s clients realize the greatest value from their Onit implementation. For more information about the types of organizations that Onit partners with, visit https://www.onit.com/about/strategic-alliances/ .



About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

