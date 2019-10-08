The companion diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% The companion diagnostics market is projected to reach 7.3 billion by 2024 from USD 3.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 15.7%. The growth of the companion diagnostics industry is tied primarily to its various advantages, the growing need for targeted therapy, the increasing importance of personalized medicine. Moreover, the increasing global incidence of cancer, ever-increasing application areas of companion diagnostics, rising demand for next-generation sequencing, the growing significance of companion diagnostics in drug development, and the increasing number of clinical trials are expected to present growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of companion diagnostic tests and the uncertain reimbursement scenario in different regions affect market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Companion Diagnostics Market by Product & Service, Technology, Indication, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048440/?utm_source=GNW



Cancer segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The cancer segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed primarily to the increasing global incidence of cancer, the growing role of companion diagnostics in personalized medicine treatment for cancer, the rising utility of biomarkers in the diagnosis of cancer, technological advancements in cancer diagnostics at the molecular level, and the availability of funding for cancer research.



Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the companion diagnostics market, by end-user



The major factors driving the demand for pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies in companion diagnostics are growing prominence in drug development and the growing importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers. The increasing demand for personalized medicine as well as the high demand for targeted therapies for various diseases and disorders are also expected to drive the demand and uptake of companion diagnostics among pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies.



APAC market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for companion diagnostics during the forecast period. The high incidence of cancer, growing proteomics & genomics research, increasing research funding, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics in several APAC countries are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.



A breakdown of the primary participants in this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3–20%

• By Designation: C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40%

• By Region: North America–45%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–30%, Rest of the World (RoW)–5%



The prominent players operating in the global companion diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Almac Group (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Myriad Genetics, Inc., (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), and Guardant Health, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the market for various companion diagnostics and their adoption patterns.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the global companion diagnostics market as well as its segments (by product & service, technology, indication, end-user, and region).



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or any combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global companion diagnostics market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service launches in the global companion diagnostics market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global companion diagnostics market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of product offered, market shares, growth strategies, and revenue analysis of leading players in the global companion diagnostics market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048440/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.