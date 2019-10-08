The diisononyl phthalate (DINP) market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.0%, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diisononyl Phthalate Market by Polymer type, Application And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816782/?utm_source=GNW

The DINP market size is estimated at USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2024. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing investments in building & construction. There is increased demand for flooring & wall covering in the emerging countries of APAC such as China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea. However, stringent safety regulations related to the production of phthalate based plasticizers are restraining the growth of the DINP market. Growing demand for flexible PVC in emerging economies is, however, providing growth opportunities for DINP manufacturers.



Flooring & wall covering application is estimated to be the largest consumer of DINP.



The flooring & wall covering segment is the largest application of DINP in 2019.The growing building & construction industry in the emerging countries of APAC, such as China, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Poland, Brazil, and Argentina is driving the demand for DINP in flooring & wall covering application.



The other key applications of DINP are films & sheets, coated fabrics, consumer goods, medical devices, paints, adhesives, sealants, and lacquers.



DINP market is projected to witness the highest growth in film & sheet application during the forecast period.

PVC-based films & sheets are used in various applications such as automotive, stationery, packaging, waterproofing, tank lining, and consumer goods.In automotive applications, PVC-based sheets are used for door rims, roof lining, sun visors, silencer components, and tool kits.



The film & sheet application is growing at a high rate owing to its suitability in a wide range of industries such as automotive, construction, packaging, and consumer goods.



APAC is projected to be the largest DINP market during the forecast period.

The APAC DINP market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This growth is mainly driven by high demand in the building & construction industry.



Rising population and growing demand for flexible PVC have led to innovation and development of various applications of DINP in the construction industry, making APAC an important industrial hub, globally. High growth and innovation, along with industry consolidations, are expected to lead to the rapid growth of the market in APAC.



This study was validated through primary interviews conducted with various industry experts worldwide.



The breakup of primary interviews on the basis of company type, designation, and region is given below:

• By Company Type – Tier 1: 25%, Tier 2: 50%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation - C Level: 35%, Director Level: 25%, and Others: 40%

• By Region - Europe: 30%, APAC: 25%, North America: 20%, South America: 15%, and the Middle East & Africa: 10%



The report profiles several leading players of the DINP market such as BASF (Germany), ExxonMobil (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), UPC Group (Taiwan), KLJ Group (India), LG Chem (South Korea), Nan Ya Plastics (Taiwan), Aekyung Petrochemicals (South Korea), and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan). The report also includes detailed information about the various growth strategies adopted by these key players to strengthen their position in the DINP market.



Research Coverage:

The report offers insights into the DINP market in the key regions.It aims at estimating the size of the DINP market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on polymer type, application, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the DINP market, which includes company profiles, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the DINP market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall market and its various sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders obtain a better understanding of the competitive landscape and gain insights to enhance their businesses and devise suitable market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and help acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities affecting the growth of the DINP market.

