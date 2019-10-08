The global configuration management market size is projected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 3.3 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2019 to 2024

A significant growth driver for the market is the emergence of digital technologies driving the need for scalable and flexible systems and growing demand for automated management of IT processes.

In end-use vertical segment telecom and ITeS segment to hold a larger market size in 2019

Over the years, there has been increasing awareness of configuration management tools within Telcom amnd ITeS vertical leading to a higher number of organizations adopting configuration management practices. In order to ensure the effectiveness within operations of IT infrastructures, configuration management is used, which helps in monitoring and maintaining the flow of project with consideration on technical support required for product delivery.

• By component, services segment to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period



There is a rising need for companies to upgrade their systems regularly.As a result, companies are rapidly outsourcing certain activities to specialized service providers known as Managed Service Providers (MSPs).



The MSPs offer various managed services, such as server management services, client management services, security management services, and database management services.



Asia Pacific (APAC) to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The APAC configuration management market is experiencing a disruptive growth, owing to its rapidly growing number of enterprises.The APAC market is witnessing high growth at an exponential rate due to a large number of enterprises in this region.



These enterprises have started using change and configuration tool to offer better flexibility, reliability, and scalability as they are adopting digital transformation. The major countries are observing high growth rates in this region which include China, India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

Major vendors offering content delivery network solutions include Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), BMC Software (US), IBM (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), CA Technologies (US), Puppet (US), Ansible (US), Chef (US), Micro Focus (UK), CloudBees (US), Northern Tech AS (Norway), Canonical (UK), SaltStack (US), Octopus Deplot (Australia), JetBrains (Czech Republic), Codenvy (US), and ServiceNow (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



