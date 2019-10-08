Popular Women’s Cannabis Brand Garden Society Launches Direct-to-Consumer Delivery Service throughout California

Customers can now order artfully crafted cannabis edibles and rosettes delivered to their doorstep, and host “Garden Parties” for canna-curious friends

/EIN News/ -- Cloverdale, CA, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Garden Society, a California benefit corporation offering artisanally crafted cannabis-infused edibles and pre-rolls, announced the launch of its statewide delivery service. Customers throughout California (ages 21+) can now order Garden Society’s artfully crafted cannabis confections and rosettes directly from the Garden Society website for delivery to their door.

Dedicated to creating a new perspective on cannabis, Garden Society’s customers are women that enjoy premium cannabis with an expected experience, including the “canna-curious” who may be seeking to understand and experience the power of the plant and its ability to enhance their lives.



“Garden Society is committed to exceeding the expectations of our customers in everything we do. From educating women on the joy of cannabis, to creating quality products, to easy and discreet receipt of canna-goods,” said Erin Gore, Garden Society Founder and CEO. “Now, by being able to bring our products to our customer’s doorstep we have increased our accessibility, affording the opportunity to connect with even more women. This includes most metro areas and beyond, expanding our reach to where brick-and-mortar dispensaries are still not permitted.”



With the launch of Garden Society’s statewide delivery capabilities, the company is also growing its unique, elevated cannabis experience called “Garden Parties.” Garden Society works with loyal customers to host casual gatherings of girlfriends who come to learn about cannabis, get questions answered, and if desired, purchase product discreetly that can now be delivered directly to them via the licensed delivery service. For more information, email info@thegardensociety.com.



California state law requires that you must be 21 years of age or older to place an order and to sign for the package upon delivery. Lic. #C12-0000062-LIC.



About Garden Society

Garden Society is a California-based, cannabis-focused benefit corporation serving women in search of new, more holistic ways to renew and restore from the chaos of their daily lives. Garden Society strives for exceedingly great products, made with uncompromising quality, that turn down the daily chaos and turn up the joy. The company creates artisanal edibles and sun-grown pre-rolls that connect responsible farming, sustainable ingredients and strain-specific cannabis. Every product is lab tested all the way through the process - providing an expected experience, from the farm to your home.



Garden Society is dedicated to creating a community of women who support and empower each other to explore and enjoy the plant. Headquartered in Sonoma County since 2015, the company was founded by Erin Gore, who was recently named one of the most powerful and innovative women in cannabis by Forbes. She, along with her co-founder Karli Warner, are fearless advocates for women-owned cannabis businesses, and equally dedicated to breaking the stigma and rewriting the script around the plant. For more information, visit the Garden Society website, or follow on Instagram or Facebook.



keely@lymanagency.com



