Market Overview The market for cellulosic polymers is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing demand for apparels and clothing, and the use of cellulose ether in the building and construction industry.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cellulosic Polymers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821484/?utm_source=GNW



- The competition of regenerated cellulose fibers from synthetic fibers and other protein-based fibers, and reduced demand for cigarette affecting the market for cellulose acetate flakes are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

- Regenerated cellulose segment accounted for the largest share of about 80% of the total volume of the market studied in 2018.

- In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the market studied with about 65% share of the total volume.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand for Regenerated Cellulosic Fibers



- Regenerated cellulosic fibers accounted for an estimated 99.77% share in the regenerated cellulose polymers market in 2018. Viscose, modal, lyocell, and cupro are the major regenerated cellulosic fibers considered in the report.

- Viscose staple fiber (VSF) is a man-made, biodegradable fiber with similar characteristics to cotton. VSF is used in apparel, home textiles, dress material, knitted wear, and non-woven applications. The processing of VSF imparts special characteristics, such as high strength and low moisture retention, and is, hence useful in the textile and apparel industries.

- Increasing demand for textiles and apparels is expected to drive the demand for VSF in these applications. Asia-Pacific, the largest market for woven fabrics, is witnessing healthy growth due to the increasing demand in countries, like India, China, etc.

- Grasim (Aditya Birla) is the major provider of viscose staple in the global market.

- Lyocell is a natural, manmade material made from wood cellulose or pulp. Lyocell material has a very smooth surface and a beautiful appearance. Its elasticity and strength make it perfect for the acquisition of durable items, and, hence is widely used to produce sportswear. Lenzing is the major provider of lyocell fibers globally.

- Modal is another type of regenerated fiber which is majorly used in intimates, bed sheets, towels, and bathrobe application. Lenzing is the major provider of modal fibers globally.

- Cupro is a regenerated cellulose fiber, produced by treating cotton cellulose with cuprammonium salts. They are used in apparel, lining, active wear, and home textile applications. Asahi Kasei Corporation is a major provider of Cupro fibers.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in 2018. China is one of the fastest-growing economies globally and almost all the end-user industries have been growing, owing to the rising population, living standards, and per capita income.

- The construction activity in China witnessed a growth of 4.5% in 2018 year-on-year in 2017. Though this growth is far less when compared to the average growth of the construction sector, over the past ten years, which is about 11%, the construction activity is slowly growing.

- The total investment in property has been steadily rising in China, in 2019. Real estate investment, which is mainly focused on the residential sector also includes the construction of commercial and office space, is acting as the key driver for the growth of the construction sector in China.

- China is the largest manufacturer of automobiles in the world. The country’s automotive sector has been shaping up for product evolution, with the country focusing on manufacturing products, in order to ensure fuel economy and to minimize emissions (owing to growing environmental concerns, due to the mounting pollution problem in the country). However, the market witnessed a shrink in 2018, as the production decreased by 4.16%. It was also the first time that the market witnessed a decrease in sales, after nearly 20 years of growth. The trade war between China and the United States was the most likely major contributor to the decrease in sales.

- India is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, witnessing the construction of 60 million new homes. The availability of affordable housing is expected to rise around 70% by 2024, in India. The Indian government’s ‘Housing for All by 2022’ will also be a major game-changer for the industry.

- The Indian government has announced a target of USD 376.5 billion investment in infrastructure, over a period of three years (2018-2021), including a USD 120.5 billion investment in the development of 27 industrial clusters and a USD 75.3 billion investment in the road, railway, and port connectivity projects.

- The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are contributing to the increasing demand for cellulosic polymers consumption in the region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The global regenerated cellulose market has emerged as a competitive market. Major players in the market include Lenzing AG, Ashland, Daicel Corporation, Eastman Chemical Corporation, Dow and DuPont, among others



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client’s requirements

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821484/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.