Computational photography market projected to grow at 9.3% CAGR during 2019–2024. The computational photography market was valued at USD 10.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 29.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2024. The major driving factors is the trend of sharing images and videos using advanced media sharing technologies is a major aspect of social networking on a global basis within the smartphone and multimedia tablet ecosystem. Also, the enhancement in the image resolution of sensors along with the technological advancements in camera modules, components, and design is driving the computational photography market.

Computational photography software to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024

This high growth for computational photography software is attributed to the use of high-end algorithms to achieve advanced photography.Software is an integral part of computational cameras.



It interfaces hardware with advanced computational capabilities. These software systems enhance and extend the capabilities of devices based on computational photography by compressing, expanding, and mosaicking the image.



Based on type other cameras for computational photography market to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024

Other computational cameras include cameras with 4, 8, and more lenses. Nikon has unveiled its 4-lens camera with a patent (No. 2016-114615) filed in June 2016. Other camera manufacturers, such as Sony (Japan) and Huawei (China), are expected to enter the computational photography market by launching cameras with variable aperture sizes and adjustable zooming features based on the size of the image sensor; as a result, new designs are created for multi-aperture cameras useful in computational photography.



Mixed reality market to offer a lucrative opportunity for computational photography applications

Mixed reality is the result of blending the physical world with the digital world.Mixed reality is the next evolution in the interaction between humans, computers, and the environment and unlocks various possibilities that were initially limited to our imaginations.



Computational photography is expected to provide enhanced user experience with the help of advanced imaging combined with virtual reality.



Machine vision cameras to grow at the fastest rate for computational photography

There is a great importance of high-quality images to detect defects in final products.Machine vision can use computational photography when higher quality imaging with less maintenance is desired.



Computational photography eliminates the need to adjust optics and lighting to get a perfect image. It reduces the need for post-processing of images.



APAC continues to grow significantly for the computational photography market

This high growth is attributed to the increasing number of Chinese vendors such as Huawei (China), Xiaomi (China), and others.These companies are coming up with advanced AI-based cameras for cutting-edge imaging purposes with powerful chipsets and processors.



The growth opportunity for the computational photography market in countries apart from China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan will largely depend on the pricing strategies and awareness related to the benefit of computational cameras compared with DSLR cameras.

The major players in computational photography market are Apple (US), Samsung (South Korea), Nvidia (US), Qualcomm (US), Adobe (US), Nikon (Japan), Sony (Japan), LG (South Korea), Light (US), Canon (Japan).



