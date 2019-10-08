Increasing demand from HVAC and Heating & plumbing end-use industries to drive the overall growth of elastomeric foam market

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Elastomeric Foam Market by Function Type, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05476468/?utm_source=GNW

The elastomeric foam market size is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The elastomeric foam market is driven by various factors, such as increasing deamd from HVAC system, heating & plumbing,and transportation industries. The growth of these industries is anticipated to further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about benefits of thermal insulation are likely to hinder the growth of the market.



Thermal insulating segment to drive the global market during the forecast perio.



Based on function, the thermal insulation segment is projected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage of thermal insulation from various end-use industry such as HVAC and heating & plumbing industry owing to their extraordinary characteristics such as fire resistance and easy installation.



NBR segment to drive the global market during the forecast period

The elastomeric foam market has been segmented based on types into NBR, EPDM, CR and others.Among these types, the NBR segment accounted for the largest share of the market and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period.



The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage in various end-use industry due to its excellent properties such as resistance to swelling by acids, excellent fire performance, and good fuel resistance and because of its low cost in comparison to other types such as EPDM . These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.



HVAC segment expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

HVAC segment is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand form automotive and construction on account of its ability of savings energy in the modern infrastructure for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. These factors are expected to drive the demand for polyurethane in paints & coatings application.



APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing usage of elastomeric foam in various end-use industry such as HVAC, heating & plumbing, refrigeration and trasporation.China, India, Japan, and South Korea provide enormous opportunities for the elastomeric foam market due to the presence of a large manufacturing sector and growing construction industry. On the other hand, North America is projected to hold the second-largest market size during the forecast period.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the PUDs marketplace.

• By Company Type - Tier 1: 30%, Tier: 40%, and Tier 3: 30%

• By Designation - C Level: 30%, Managers: 50%, Others : 20%

• By Region – APAC: 40%, Europe: 30%, North America: 10%,Middle East & Africa: 10% and South America: 10%



The elastomeric foam market comprises major solution providers, such as Armacell International SA (Germany), Hira Industries (UAE), Zotefoams PLC (UK), L’Isolante K-Flex S.P.A (Italy), Kaimann Insulation (Germany), Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Jinan Retek Industries Inc. (China), Aeroflex USA, Inc. (US), NMC Insulation (Belgium), and Anavid Insulation Products Kiryat Anavim Ltd.(Israel). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the elastomeric foam market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the elastomeric foam market based on function,type, end-use industry, and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across various segmentation types.



It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall elastomeric foam market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05476468/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.