Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Vertical (Material & Printer), By Industry (Aircraft (Commercial & Military, UAVs & Aerospace Spacecraft), By Printer Technology (SLA; FDM; DMLS; SLS; CLIP & Others), By Printer Technology Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market, By Vertical, By Industry (Aircraft, By Printer Technology, By Printer Technology Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820718/?utm_source=GNW



Global Aerospace 3D Printing market was valued at around $ 1246 million in 2018 and is poised to grow at CAGR of more than 15% to surpass $ 2857 million by 2024 on account of traditional materials getting replaced with new high strength materials and lightweight, which is an effective way of meeting the goal of decreasing emissions, reducing material usage and increasing fuel efficiency.Additionally, increasing demand for reducing the overall weight of the aircraft to improve the fuel consumption is further fueling growth in the market.



Moreover, 3D printing can be used to customize components and parts used in the aircraft industry by efficient use of the overall raw material with high accuracy, thereby promoting growth of 3D printing market.Complicated components can be easily made with the 3D printing technology with reduced errors.



Growth of lightweight and fuel-efficient components has led to rise in engine application under material application segment, which is further anticipated to increase in the coming years.



Global Aerospace 3D Printing market can be segmented based on vertical, industry, material, printer technology and material application.In terms of vertical, the market can be bifurcated into printers and material.



Material segment is anticipated to hold a major share of around 60% owing to increasing demand for materials possessing high strength to weight ratio for 3D printing technology.Based on the material application, 3D printing finds application in all the components and parts including engine, structural and space components.



However, on account of increasing focus of companies on manufacturing engine components, the segment is posed to grow at impressive rate until 2024.



Regionally, the market for Aerospace 3D Printing is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including North America, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is the largest market ofAerospace 3D Printing.The growth of north America market is attributed to high adoption rate of 3D printing technology in aerospace industry. Presence of regional and leading players in the region backed by approval from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the use of 3D printed parts in commercial aircraft, the market of North America is anticipated to grow at substantial rate through 2024.



Major players operating in theAerospace 3D Printing market include Stratasys Ltd., The Exone Company, Materialise NV, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Ultimaker B.V., GE Additive (Arcam), MTU Aero Engines AG, Höganäs AB, 3D Systems Corporation, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH, Sandvik, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Lockheed Martin Corp and Arconic entered into a two-year developmental agreement in order to develop customized lightweight material systems.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of globalAerospace 3D Printing market.

• To classify and forecast globalAerospace 3D Printing market based on vertical, industry, material, printer technology, material application and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for globalAerospace 3D Printing market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in globalAerospace 3D Printing market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for globalAerospace 3D Printing market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in globalAerospace 3D Printing market.

Some of the leading players in globalAerospace 3D Printing market are Stratasys Ltd., The Exone Company, Materialise NV, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Ultimaker B.V., Arcam AB, MTU Aero Engines AG, Höganäs AB, 3D Systems Corporation, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH, Aerojet Rocketdyne, Sandvik, etc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of globalAerospace 3D Printing market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers of aerospace 3D printers and 3D printing materials

• Aircraft manufacturers using 3D printing technology

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related toAerospace 3D Printing

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, globalAerospace 3D Printing market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Vertical:

o Material

o Printers

• Market, By Industry:

o Aircraft

- Commercial

- Military

o UAVs

o Aerospace Spacecraft

• Market, By Printer Technology:

o Stereolithography (SLA)

o Fusion Deposition Modelling (FDM)

o Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

o Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

o Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

o Others

• Market, By Printer technology Application:

o Engine Components

o Structural Components

o Space Components

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Russia

- Germany

- Spain

- United Kingdom

- France

- Italy

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- South Korea

- Taiwan

- India

- Malaysia

- Japan

- Vietnam

- Indonesia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Nigeria

o South America

- Brazil

- Colombia

- Argentina



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global aerospace 3D printing market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820718/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.