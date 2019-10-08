Global Anti-Lock Braking System Market, By Vehicle Type, By Sub-System, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle and Two-Wheeler), By Sub-System (Sensors, Electronic Control Unit and Hydraulic Unit), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) market was valued at around $ 57 billion in 2018 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.Anti-lock braking systems offer stable braking characteristics along with reduced tire wear and braking distance; therefore, deployment of these systems helps to avoid accidents.



As a result, government of several countries have mandated implementation of these systems in vehicle in view of vehicle safety.



In terms of vehicle type, global ABS market can be categorized into passenger car, commercial vehicle and two-wheeler.In 2018, passenger car acquired the leading share in the market owing to increasing sales of car backed by rising disposable income and growing urban population.



Although, anti-lock braking systems were introduced in the entry level cars; but companies operating in the market are deploying ABS in commercial vehicles and two-wheelers as well on account of safety concerns.



Based on regional analysis, the market can be segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe.Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years as well.



Governments present in economies such as China, India, Japan have already implemented regulations pertaining to safety of vehicles and therefore have mandated ABS in vehicles.



Leading companies operating in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Autoliv Inc., Mando Corporation, Continental AG, ADVICS Co., Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, WABCO Holdings, Inc., among others. The companies such as Robert Bosch GmbH are investing in technological innovation to register sound growth.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyse and forecast the market size of Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market.

• To classify and forecast Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market based on vehicle type, sub-system, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market.

• To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the suppliers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration manufacturer across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Automotive OEMs

• Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Cars

o Commercial Vehicle

o Two Wheeler

• Market, By Sub-System:

o Sensors

o Electronic Control Unit

o Hydraulic Unit

• Market, by Region:

o Asia Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

- Thailand

o Europe & CIS

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East and Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Morocco

- Iran



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

