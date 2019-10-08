Global Smart Building Market, By Building Automation Software, By Services, By Building Type, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global Smart Building Market, By Building Automation Software (Intelligent Security System, Building Energy Management System, Infrastructure Management System and Network Management System), By Services (Professional Services & Managed Services), By Building Type (Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Educational Institutions, Government & Public Infrastructure Facilities & Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

Global smart building market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the market include growing need for integrated security and safety systems coupled with the increasing government focus on smart cities. Smart building refers to the automatic and centralized control of a building’s heating, ventilation, air conditioning, lighting, security and other systems. Smart building reduces energy consumption and also reduce the overall operational cost.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global smart building.

• To classify and forecast global smart building based on Building Automation software, services, building type and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global smart building.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global smart building.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of global smart building.

Some of the leading players in the global smart building market are Honeywell International, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric, Siemens, Cisco, Johnson Controls, Emerson Electric, Legrand, United Technologies Corporation, etc.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of collaboration key vendors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the key vendors which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration key vendors across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global smart building by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• System Integrators/Migration Service Providers

• Support & Maintenance Service Providers

• Network security Providers

• System Design & Development Vendors

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Research Institutes

• Industry associations

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration key vendors, distributors and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global smart building market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Building Automation Software Type:

o Intelligent Security System

o Building Energy Management System

o Infrastructure Management System

o Network Management System

• Market, By Services:

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

• Market, By Building Type:

o Commercial Buildings

o Residential Buildings

o Government & Public Infrastructure Facilities

o Educational Institutions

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- France

- Germany

- Italy

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- Australia

- India

- South Korea

o Middle East and Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- Qatar

- South Africa

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global smart building market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

