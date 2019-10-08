Trends, opportunities and forecast in compost market to 2024 by product type (yard trimming, food waste, manure, mushroom compost, and vermicomposting), application (agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, construction, and other applications), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compost Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817475/?utm_source=GNW



The future of the compost market looks promising with opportunities in the agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, and construction industries. The global compost market is expected to reach an estimated $9.2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for organic products and growing awareness regarding disadvantages of chemical fertilizer and pesticides..



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of bio dynamic compost and use of biochar in composting. Harvest Power, Pacific, Worm Power, Dirt Hugger, Agrilife, MyNoke, Nutrisoil, Davo’s Worm Farm, Dirty Dynasty, and Kahariam Farms are among the major suppliers of composts.



Compost



Compost



The study includes the compost market size and forecast for the global compost market through 2024, segmented by application, product type, and the region as follows:



Compost Market by Product Type [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Yard TrimmingFood WasteManureMushroom CompostVermicomposting



Compost Market by Application [$B shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

AgricultureHome GardeningLandscapingHorticultureConstructionOthers



Compost Market by Region [$B shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the compost companies profiled in this report include Harvest Power, Cocoa Corporation, Dirt Hugger, Worm Power, and others.



The analyst forecasts that yard trimming compost will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its ability to recycle nutrients back into the soil and to reduce yard waste. Food waste compost is expected to witness the highest growth due to its unique properties as a raw compost agent and high moisture content.



Within the compost market, agriculture will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for organic products and increasing consumer awareness towards food quality. Horticulture is expected to witness the highest growth due to safer, clean, and green food production.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of agriculture, home gardening, landscaping horticulture, and construction industries.



Some of the features of “Compost Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: compost market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Billion Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: compost market size by product type, and application in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: compost market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of compost in the compost market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of compost in the compost market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the compost market by product type (yard trimming, food waste, manure, mushroom compost, and vermicomposting), application (agriculture, home gardening, landscaping, horticulture, construction, and other applications), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting compost market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the compost market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this compost market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the compost market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the compost market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of compost market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this compost market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817475/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.