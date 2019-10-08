Trends, opportunities and forecast in fiber sizing market to 2024 by fiber (glass, carbon, others), end use industry (transportation, pipe & tank, construction, electrical & electronics, wind energy, marine, consumer goods, and others), component (film former, coupling agent, additive & modifier), film former type (epoxy, phenoxy, polyamide, polyurethane, polypropylene, others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World).

The future of the fiber sizing market looks promising with opportunities in glass, carbon, aramid, and natural fiber production. The fiber sizing market is expected to reach an estimated $687 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for reinforced composite materials and the performance benefits of sizing in fiber.



An emerging trend, which has direct impact on the dynamics of the fiber sizing industry, includes development of sizing materials with low or no volatile organic compounds. Michelman, Evonik, Covestro, Hexion, AOC Aliancys, Polymer Chemistry Innovation Inc., and COIM are among the major suppliers of fiber sizing materials.



Fiber Sizing



The study includes the fiber sizing market trends and forecasts for the fiber sizing market through 2024, segmented by end use type, by fiber type, by component, by film former type, and by region as follows:



Fiber Sizing Market by End Use Industry:

TransportationPipe and TankConstructionElectronics & ElectricalWind Energy Consumer GoodsMarineOthers



Fiber Sizing Market by Component Type:

Film FormerCoupling Agents Additives and Modifiers



Fiber Sizing Market by Fiber Type:

Glass FiberCarbon FiberOthers



Fiber Sizing Market by Film Former Type:

Phenoxy Film FormerEpoxy based Film FormerPolyamide based Film FormerPP Based Film FormerPolyurethane based Film FormerOthers Film Former



Fiber Sizing Market by Region (Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024):

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeSwitzerland

GermanyFranceItaly APACChinaJapanAustralia New ZealandROWArgentina

Some of the fiber sizing market companies profiled in this report includes Hexiom, COIM, Michelma, Covestro, Polymer Chemistry Innovation Inc., Aliancys, Evonik, and others.



The analyst forecasts that sizing for glass fiber will remain the largest segment by value and volume. Sizing for carbon fiber is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for carbon fiber in different end use industries.



Within the fiber sizing market, transportation will remain the largest end use industry by value and volume. Wind Energy is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in the demand for lightweight and high performance materials.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest market for fiber sizing due to the presence of major glass and carbon fiber manufacturers in the region. ROW is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing demand for composites.



Some of the features of “Fiber Sizing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: Fiber sizing market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Fiber sizing market size by various end use industry, component type, fiber type, and by film former type in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: FIber sizing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composite tube market in the fiber sizing market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of fiber sizing market in the fiber sizing marketAnalysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high growth opportunities for the fiber sizing market by fiber (glass, carbon, others), end use industry (transportation, pipe & tank, construction, electrical & electronics, wind energy, marine, consumer goods, and others), component (film former, coupling agent, additive & modifier), film former type (epoxy, phenoxy, polyamide, polyurethane, polypropylene, others), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting fiber sizing market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this fiber sizing market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this fiber sizing market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this fiber sizing market and reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the fiber sizing market?

Q.8. Who are the major players in this fiber sizing market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.9. What are some of the competing products in this fiber sizing market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.10. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this fiber sizing market?

