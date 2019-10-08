Trends, opportunities and forecast in emission control catalyst market to 2024 by segments by application (transportation, industrial, and others), metal (palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others), vehicle type (light-duty vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles), fuel type (diesel vehicles and gasoline vehicles), mobility (mobile emission control catalyst and stationary emission control catalyst), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

The future of the emission control catalyst market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, industrial, marine, and locomotive/rail industries. The emission control catalyst market is expected to reach an estimated $17.6 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are stringent government regulation towards environmental protection, growth in the transportation & industrial sectors, and increasing demand for the diesel oxidation catalyst.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the emission control catalyst industry, include increasing demand for new cold start concept catalyst and increasing usage of four-way catalysts. Johnson Matthey, BASF, Umicore, Corning Incorporated, Clean Diesel Technology, DCL International, and Solvay are among the major manufactures of emission control catalyst.



The study includes the emission control catalyst market trends and forecasts for the emission control catalyst market through 2024, segmented by application, metal type, vehicle type, mobility, fuel type and region as follows:



Emission Control Catalyst by Application (Value ($B) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024) :

TransportationIndustrialOthers



Emission Control Catalyst by Metal Type (Value ($B) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024) :

PalladiumPlatinumRhodiumOthers



Emission Control Catalyst by Vehicle Types (Value ($B) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024) :

High – DutyHeavy- Duty



Emission Control Catalyst by Mobility (Value ($B) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024) :

Mobility Emission Control CatalystsStationary Emission Control Catalysts



Emission Control Catalyst by Fuel Types (Value ($B) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024) :

Diesel Vehicles

Gasoline Vehicles



Emission Control Catalyst by Region (Value ($B) and Volume (Units) shipment analysis for (2013 – 2024) :

North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeSwitzerland

GermanyFranceItaly APACChinaJapanAustralia New ZealandROWArgentina

Some of the emission control catalyst companies profiled in this report includes BASF SE, Johnson Matthey Pic., Umicore N.

V., Corning Incorporation and others.



On the basis of comprehensive research palladium will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period due to excellent catalytic properties such as low cost, high melting point, high density, and corrosion & oxidation resistance.



Within the emission control catalyst market, transportation will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and emission regulations in the European and North American region.



Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to stringent emission regulations like Euro 6, and increasing vehicle production. The analyst predicts that Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growing transportation and industrialization sectors especially in India and China.



Some of the features of “Emission Control Catalyst Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: Emission control catalyst market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Emission control catalyst market size by various applications such as metal type, vehicle type, application, mobility, and fuel type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Emission control catalyst market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of emission control catalyst in the emission control catalyst market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of emission control catalyst in the emission control catalyst market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in emission control by segments application (transportation, industrial, and others), metal (palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others), vehicle type (light-duty vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles), fuel type (diesel vehicles and gasoline vehicles), mobility (mobile emission control catalyst and stationary emission control catalyst), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the emission control catalyst market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the emission control catalyst market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this emission control catalyst market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the emission control catalyst market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the emission control catalyst market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this emission control catalyst market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area emission control catalyst and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this emission control catalyst market?

