SuperSonic Imagine Unveils Its Latest Innovations at the French Days of Radiology (JFR) 

From 11 to 15 October 2019 in Paris

A suite of three new liver ultrasound markers

The latest addition to its new generation ultrasound portfolio: Aixplorer MACH 20

A symposium on new ultrasound markers for liver and breast

/EIN News/ -- AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SuperSonic Imagine (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814), a company specialising in medical ultrasound imaging, is expanding its product range and will for the first time present a suite of new ultrasound markers1 alongside its new ultrasound platform, Aixplorer MACH® 20, at the JFR congress.

The theme of this year’s JFR is “The Enhanced Radiologist” in all its human, ethical, algorithmic and therapeutic dimensions, for the benefit of radiologists and their patients.

“We have a lot of exciting news for the 2019 edition of the JFR. We are entering the Hologic organization to start a new page in the history of SuperSonic Imagine that will enable us to accelerate our development. We are also launching a suite of new ultrasound markers, a new Aixplorer MACH 20 ultrasound platform, and we’ll have an exciting symposium on the latest innovations in UltraFastTM ultrasound imaging for liver and breast clinical applications. As a pioneer in the field of ultrasound imaging with ShearWave™ elastography for the detection of breast lesions, we’re now turning our attention to liver disease, in particular with the development of NASH, by introducing new markers which allow images to be associated with quantitative values. These measurements of fat content and tissue viscosity may help better manage patients with chronic liver disease. We are also expanding our portfolio with the introduction of Aixplorer MACH 20 that addresses daily needs of radiologists and provides access to ShearWave PLUS, the reference in elastography technology,” explains Michèle Lesieur, Chief Executive Officer of SuperSonic Imagine.

As an innovative player in the field of ultrasound technology since 2005, SuperSonic Imagine today brings to the market a liver ultrasound expert solution for non-invasive exams with quantitative results, with the arrival of three new ultrasound markers: Att PLUS, SSp PLUS and Vi PLUS.

SuperSonic Imagine is also announcing the availability of the Needle PL.U.S. imaging mode on the Aixplorer MACH 30. It allows the physician to visualise the needle with unparalleled precision and to predict its trajectory, thus helping to perform biopsies with more confidence.

Henceforth all the innovative imaging modes are available on the Aixplorer MACH 30: ShearWave PLUS, UltraFast™ Doppler, Angio PL.U.S. - PLanewave UltraSensitive™ imaging, TriVu, and now Needle PL.U.S., Att PLUS, SSp PLUS and Vi PLUS.

SuperSonic Imagine is expanding its range of ultrasound systems with the Aixplorer MACH 20

The latest addition to the range, Aixplorer MACH 20 benefits from the new generation of UltraFastTM imaging with an exceptional image quality to address challenges encountered in daily practice. Aixplorer MACH 20 gives radiologists access to an imaging mode developed by SuperSonic Imagine: ShearWave PLUS, the only technique that can visualise, analyse and quantify tissue hardness in real time. ShearWave PLUS has changed the paradigm of ultrasound practice and has become a standard in non-invasive care in the detection of breast and liver lesions.

A symposium on “The latest innovations in UltraFast ultrasound imaging - new ultrasound markers for the liver and the breast”

Saturday, October 12 from 1 pm to 2 pm (Room 241)

Dr F. Chamming, radiologist (Bordeaux, France) will speak about new advances in breast ultrasound imaging using ShearWave elastography - now and in the future - and Professor Vilgrain, radiologist (Paris, France), will present the quantitative multiparametric ultrasound technology for the evaluation of chronic liver diseases.



SuperSonic Imagine will also be present at the “Ultrasound Village”, an area dedicated to ultrasound technology for experienced as well as younger radiologists, to present and give the opportunity to test its latest innovations.

Model demonstrations will be held throughout the JFR congress at the SuperSonic Imagine booth (no. 217, level 2), at the Ultrasound Village and in a number of ultrasound-focused workshops.

More information about Aixplorer MACH 30 and MACH 20 at http://www.aixplorer-mach.com/ or SuperSonic Imagine at www.supersonicimagine.com

Earlier this year, Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq : HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, announced its intent to acquire SuperSonic Imagine and has acquired approximately 46% of SuperSonic Imagine shares, pursuant to a shares sale agreement.

About SuperSonic Imagine

SuperSonic Imagine specializes in ultrasound medical imaging. The company manufactures the flagship Aixplorer® series of products, which feature the company’s exclusive UltraFast™ technology. UltraFast™ has given rise to new imaging modes that set the standards of care for non-invasive characterization of breast, liver and prostate diseases. The first groundbreaking UltraFast™ mode developed is ShearWave™ Elastography (SWE™), which enables doctors to view and instantly analyze tissue stiffness, a vitally important factor in the diagnosis of many conditions. To date, more than 600 published articles have validated the diagnostic value of SWE. Aixplorer MACH® 30 ultrasound platform that introduces the next generation of UltraFast™ imaging, which optimizes the system’s innovative imaging modes: ShearWave PLUS, Doppler UltraFast™, Angio PL.U.S, TriVu and Needle PL.U.S. The company has more than 2,300 ultrasound systems installed in over 80 countries. Its main growth markets are China, the United States and the European Union (France). In 2018, the company generated a turnover of €24.6 million in 2018. SuperSonic Imagine is a company listed on Euronext (symbol: SSI).

For more information, visit www.supersonicimagine.com .

Contacts

FP2COM

Media Relations - EU

Florence Portejoie

fportejoie@fp2com.fr

+33 (0)6 07 76 82 83 NewCap

Investor Relations – EU

Thomas Grojean / Nicolas Merigeau

supersonicimagine@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 5

___________________

1 These tools have already obtained CE marking and are pending FDA clearance.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.