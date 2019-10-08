Trends, opportunities and forecast in gelcoat market to 2024 by end use industry (wind, marine, construction, transportation, tank, and others), resin chemistry (polyester, vinylester, epoxy and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

The future of the gelcoat market looks attractive with opportunities in the wind energy, marine, construction, tanks, and transportation industries. The gelcoat market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growing use of composite materials in different industries and performance benefits of gelcoat, such as UV protection, better surface appearance, etc.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include a shift towards low styrene emission gelcoat and the development of gelcoat having compatibility with different resin system. Ashland, Polynt-Reichhold, Bufa, Scott Bader, and Allnex are among the major suppliers of gelcoat.



The study includes the gelcoat market size and forecast for the gelcoat market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, by resin chemistry and the region as follows:



Gelcoat Market by End Use Industry Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

WindMarineConstructionTransportationTanksOthers



Gelcoat Market by Usage Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Polyester VinylesterEpoxyOthers



Gelcoat Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the gelcoat companies profiled in this report includes Ashland Inc., Scott Bader, Allnex, Bufa Composite Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Polynt-Reichhold Group, and HK Research Corporation.



The analyst forecasts that the polyester gelcoat will remain the largest segment due to low cost and usage in wide application area. Epoxy gelcoat is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period supported by the growth of wind energy industry.



Within the gelcoat market, construction will remain the largest end use industry. The wind energy industry is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by the increasing installation of wind turbines.



Asia Pacific will remain the largest region by value and volume. ROW is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth of end use industries.



Some of the features of “Gelcoat Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis” include:

Market size estimates: Gelcoat market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Gelcoat market size by end use industry, and rein chemistry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Gelcoat market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of electric bicycle in the gelcoat market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of electric bicycle in the gelcoat market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the gelcoat market by end use industry (wind, marine, construction, transportation, tank, and others), resin chemistry (polyester, vinylester, epoxy and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting gelcoat market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the gelcoat market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the gelcoat market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this gelcoat market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the gelcoat market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the gelcoat market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this gelcoat market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of gelcoat market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this gelcoat market?

