“We the North”: Relive a Historical and Triumphant 2018-19 Season with the NBA’s Official Toronto Raptors Championship Film

Cinedigm & NBA Entertainment set to release 2019 NBA Champions: Toronto Raptors on Blu-ray™ Combo, DVD & Digital October 22, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a nation hanging on their every shot, the Toronto Raptors made history by becoming the first-ever Canadian team to win an NBA title. Produced by NBA Entertainment, the official licensed commemorative championship film, 2019 NBA Champions: Toronto Raptors, will be released on Oct. 22 by Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM). The film offers exclusive behind-the-scenes access, interviews, commentary and never-before-seen footage that takes fans through the triumphant 2018-19 season filled with hard-fought battles, bold trades and a captivating collection of players from around the globe determined to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Toronto for the first time ever.



“We the North” is much more than a rallying cry; It speaks to the collective dedication of a team, its fans and a city to achieving the ultimate championship goal laid out by the Raptors’ front office, led by Team President, Masai Ujiri. On the heels of a disappointing loss in the 2018 NBA Playoffs, team architect Ujiri acted boldly, acquiring one of the most complete two-way players in the game, Kawhi Leonard, while fearlessly handing the coaching reins to rookie head coach Nick Nurse. The 2018-19 Toronto Raptors were not built like the typical NBA championship squad; Much like the multi-cultural metropolis they represent, the squad was a captivating collection of players from around the globe with a wide variety of backgrounds. Without a single lottery pick on the roster, the Raptors earned their respect the old-fashioned way – between the lines.

For Kyle Lowry, the longest-tenured member of the squad, his seventh season in “The 6ix” was about redemption. For Pascal Siakam, whose amazing journey from Cameroon is chronicled herein, the season was a chance to establish himself as a rising star after fulfilling his father’s dreams. And for veterans like Marc Gasol – who was added in a trade deadline deal – and Serge Ibaka, the campaign provided a perfect opportunity to play for a ring.

2019 NBA Champions: Toronto Raptors takes fans through the Toronto Raptors’ championship run from the first day of training camp through the scintillating six games of the 2019 NBA Finals against the returning champions, the Golden State Warriors. Viewers will also experience all the outrageous optimism and electric enthusiasm of the jam-packed crowds at “Jurassic Park” in Maple Leaf Square and in towns across Canada. Hear the firsthand accounts from the team, including exclusive interviews with Kawhi Leonard, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Marc Gasol, who helped make it happen in the greatest season of the franchise’s history. Bonus features are also included, with player profiles and in-depth analysis.

View the official film trailer HERE .

Bonus Features (on Blu-ray™ Combo, DVD & iTunes Extras):

Kawhi Leonard’s top NBA Finals plays

Kyle Lowry funny moments and bloopers

Toronto Raptors top 5 plays from the season

2019 NBA Finals Game 6 – 4 th quarter countdown

quarter countdown Serge Ibaka fundraiser

Norman Powell sign-off

Toronto Raptors nostalgia

The championship film will be available in three formats: Blu-ray™ Combo, DVD, and Digital. Across Canada, Walmart, Sunrise Records, Best Buy, the NBA Store and Amazon will carry the film. The digital version will be available on iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Xbox and VUDU.

Runtime is 80 mins + bonus features.

About the NBA

The NBA is a global sports and media business built around four professional sports leagues: the National Basketball Association, the Women’s National Basketball Association, the NBA G League and the NBA 2K League. The NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming in 215 countries and territories in 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 100,000 stores in 100 countries on six continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2018-19 season featured 108 international players from 42 countries and territories. NBA Digital’s assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with 1.6 billion likes and followers globally across all league, team, and player platforms. Through NBA Cares, the league addresses important social issues by working with internationally recognized youth-serving organizations that support education, youth and family development, and health-related causes.

About Cinedigm

Since inception, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has been a leader at the forefront of the digital transformation of content distribution. Adjusting to the rapidly transforming business needs of today’s entertainment landscape, Cinedigm remains a change-centric player focused on providing content, channels and services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. Cinedigm’s Content and Networks groups provide original and aggregated programming, channels and services that entertain consumers globally across hundreds of millions of devices. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com.

