Carahsoft Hosts Networking Reception and Demo Booth at EDUCAUSE 2019 October 14-17, 2019 at McCormick Place West in Chicago, IL

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp . will be joined by 40 of its technology solutions providers at EDUCAUSE 2019 . The annual conference is sponsored by EDUCAUSE, a nonprofit association and the largest community of technology, academic, industry and campus leaders committed to advancing higher education through the use of IT. This year’s event features more than 300 sessions and over 800 presenters from academia and industry across multiple tracks, including:

Creating a Culture of Data-Informed Decision-Making

Evolving Infrastructure and Enterprise IT

Exploring New Boundaries In Teaching and Learning

Leading and Partnering Across the Institution

Making an Impact with Innovative Ideas

Managing and Reducing Information Technology Risk

Navigating Change

Supporting the Institution

Transforming the Student Experience

Attendees are also invited to attend Carahsoft’s networking reception at the VU Rooftop Bar on Tuesday, October 15th from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m.

WHO:

EDUCAUSE 2019 will feature best-selling author and PBS host, Steven Johnson, as well as Reshma Saujani, author and founder/CEO of Girls Who Code as the general session presenters.

Carahsoft will feature demos from 14 solutions providers from 9:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. at Booth #437 on October 15th and 16th.





Tuesday, October 15 F5 Networks, Inc.

Google Cloud

Confluent, Inc.

Nutanix

Recorded Future

SolarWinds Inc.

Liferay, Inc. Wednesday, October 16 Alteryx

Databricks

Red Hat, Inc.

Internet2

McAfee, LLC

Secureworks Inc.

ThoughtSpot, Inc. Visit these additional Carahsoft partners: 3Play Media (#1948)

Acquia, Inc. (#1138)

Adobe Systems Inc. (#2112)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (#1335)

Amazon Web Services (#1107)

BeyondTrust (#1249)

BlackBerry Cylance (#242)

Dell Technologies (#1514)

Exabeam, Inc (#2157)

F5 Networks, Inc. (#2030)

FireEye Inc. (#907)

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (#506)

Google (#1907)

Identity Automation (#519) LinkedIn Learning (#1739)

Nutanix (#1917)

Okta, Inc. (#406)

Palo Alto Networks (#1439)

Rapid7 (#1735)

SailPoint Technologies (#336)

Salesforce.com, Inc. (#819)

SAP Public Services Inc. (#1823)

ServiceNow, Inc. (#712)

SolarWinds Inc. (#110)

Splunk Inc. (#818)

Tableau Software (#1849)

VMware, Inc. (#1831)

WHEN:

Monday-Thursday, October 14-17, 2019

WHERE:

Event Location:

McCormick Place West

2301 S. Indiana Ave.

Chicago, IL 60616

Directions

Reception Information:

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

7:00 pm-9:00pm

VU Rooftop Bar

22nd Floor

133 E Cermak Road

Chicago, IL 60616

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:



To learn more about Carahsoft’s demo offerings and its featured solutions providers, contact Denis Torico at (703) 673-3626 or Tradeshows@Carahsoft.com ; or visit Carahsoft’s dedicated EDUCAUSE 2019 site .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP contract and The Quilt Master Service Agreement holder, Carahsoft serves as the master public sector aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping public sector agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

