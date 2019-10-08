Novus Labs Announces Official Certification as USB-C Test House and Power Delivery Test House

This accreditation will allow Novus to better service customers with USB-C and USB Power Delivery needs at a higher capacity and quality of testing.

/EIN News/ -- HILLSBORO, Ore., Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novus Labs, design, development and testing experts, today announced it has become an official Authorized Test Laboratory for USB Type-C and PD certification. This announcement signals the ability for Novus to expand the suite of services available to customers and raise the bar of quality for USB products going to market.



Novus has long been a trusted industry testing facility for protocol certifications including previous generations of USB, SATA, HDMI, Ethernet, OCF and many others. As USB Type-C becomes industry standard, Novus stands apart from other testing facilities by employing the most cutting edge technology and meeting customers at every level of their needs - outputting products that have withstood the world’s most comprehensive testing lab.

“As a North American based test and development facility, we couldn’t be more excited to add this accreditation to the ever-expanding list of services we are able to provide close to home to many of our customers. Our goal is to be able to give customers every resource possible for any kind of product that comes through our lab, and we’re another step closer to making that a reality,” says Chad Meyer, President at Novus Labs.

“As the certified USB engineer, I’m thrilled we continue to invest in the resources to expand our capabilities so that we can broaden our service coverage as well as provide meaningful insights and results for our customers,” says Kayla Seliner, USB Compliance Engineer at Novus Labs.

With this accreditation, Novus continues to boost their arsenal for the unique testing and development needs of customers like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Bose, Nest, iRobot, Oculus, Roku, Sonos, Honeywell, and GoPro. By expanding the capabilities of their test labs, Novus continues to follow its goal of providing a full-stack host of testing resources to a wide-ranging roster of other high-profile customers.

About Novus Labs

Novus Labs is a global engineering resource offering the world’s most innovative companies unmatched compliance, testing and product development expertise. Made up of a team of the world’s leading engineers, designers, and critical thinkers, Novus Labs aims to work with our partners to build the world’s next amazing product. Novus Labs prides itself on working with companies of all sizes - from providing a testing ground for a scrappy startup’s first product to being the go-to compliance resource for all of Amazon’s consumer devices. Through a rigorous, hands-on approach, Novus Labs guides a product from anywhere between concept to development to functioning out the world. At Novus Labs, we bring your vision to life.

