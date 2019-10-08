There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,257 in the last 365 days.

On the participation of the Belarusian delegation in the third round of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement

Embassy of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt

On October 8, 2019, in Cairo, the Belarusian delegation consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the State Customs Committee partook in the third round of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Negotiations will last until October 10, 2019.

