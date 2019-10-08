On the participation of the Belarusian delegation in the third round of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement

On October 8, 2019, in Cairo, the Belarusian delegation consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the State Customs Committee partook in the third round of negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement between the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Negotiations will last until October 10, 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.