Spokesman lauds successful elections in Tunisia

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has expressed pleasure with the successful holding of the first round of presidential and parliamentary elections in Tunisia.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mousavi offered congratulations to the nation and government of the brotherly and friendly country of Tunisia, and said the elections and the smooth transition of power in Tunisia indicate the reinforcement and strengthening of democracy and the major role of the people in this country.

He also pointed to the presidential run-off which is due to be held in coming days, and expressed hope that the second round would also be held successfully in the North African country.



