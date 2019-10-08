Global Wearable Medical Devices Industry
Wearable Medical Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$36.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 24.7%. Diagnostic Devices, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$27.9 Billion by the year 2025, Diagnostic Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 27.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diagnostic Devices will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Apple, Inc.; Everist Health; Fitbit, Inc.; Garmin International, Inc.; Google LLC; Medtronic, Inc.; Nike, Inc.; Omron Corporation; Philips Healthcare; Polar Electro Oy; Sotera Wireless, Inc.; Vital Connect, Inc.; Withings
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wearable Medical Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wearable Medical Devices Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Diagnostic Devices (Product) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Diagnostic Devices (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Therapeutic Devices (Product) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Therapeutic Devices (Product) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Handheld (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Handheld (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Headband (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Headband (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Strap/Clip/Bracelet (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: Strap/Clip/Bracelet (End-Use) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Shoe Sensors (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through
2025
Table 14: Shoe Sensors (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Sports & Fitness (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Sports & Fitness (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Remote Patient Monitoring (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Remote Patient Monitoring (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Home Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Home Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wearable Medical Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Table 23: United States Wearable Medical Devices Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to
2025
Table 24: United States Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Wearable Medical Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: United States Wearable Medical Devices Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 29: Canadian Wearable Medical Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Wearable Medical Devices Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
Table 31: Canadian Wearable Medical Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Canadian Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Canadian Wearable Medical Devices Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Canadian Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 35: Japanese Market for Wearable Medical Devices: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Japanese Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wearable
Medical Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wearable
Medical Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 41: Chinese Wearable Medical Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 42: Chinese Wearable Medical Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Wearable Medical Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Chinese Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: Chinese Demand for Wearable Medical Devices in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Chinese Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wearable Medical Devices Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 47: European Wearable Medical Devices Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Wearable Medical Devices Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Wearable Medical Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 52: European Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: European Wearable Medical Devices Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 54: European Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Wearable Medical Devices Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Wearable Medical Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 58: French Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
Table 59: Wearable Medical Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 60: French Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Wearable Medical Devices Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Wearable Medical Devices Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 64: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Wearable Medical Devices Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Wearable Medical Devices Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Italian Wearable Medical Devices Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 69: Italian Demand for Wearable Medical Devices in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 70: Italian Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Italian Demand for Wearable Medical Devices in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Italian Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Medical Devices:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: United Kingdom Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wearable Medical Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 76: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wearable Medical Devices in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 78: Wearable Medical Devices Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Devices Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Wearable Medical Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 87: Wearable Medical Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2019 and 2025
Table 89: Wearable Medical Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Wearable Medical Devices Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Wearable Medical Devices Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and
2025
Table 93: Rest of World Wearable Medical Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 94: Rest of World Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2019 VS 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Wearable Medical Devices Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 96: Rest of World Wearable Medical Devices Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
APPLE, INC.
EVERIST HEALTH
FITBIT, INC.
GARMIN INTERNATIONAL, INC.
GOOGLE LLC
MEDTRONIC, INC.
NIKE
OMRON CORPORATION
POLAR ELECTRO OY
SOTERA WIRELESS
VITAL CONNECT, INC.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
