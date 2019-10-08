There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,258 in the last 365 days.

Global Multi Touch Screens Industry

Multi Touch Screens market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.3%. Resistive, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5 Billion by the year 2025, Resistive will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$562.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$694.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Resistive will reach a market size of US$428.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; Apple, Inc.; DISPLAX; Fujitsu Ltd.; GestureTek, Inc.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP; Immersion Corporation; Panasonic Corporation of North America; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Synaptics, Inc.; TPK Holding Co., Ltd.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Multi Touch Screens Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Multi Touch Screens Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Multi Touch Screens Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Multi Touch Screens Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Resistive (Technology) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Resistive (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Resistive (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Capacitive (Technology) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Capacitive (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Capacitive (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Infrared (Technology) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Infrared (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Infrared (Technology) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Optical (Technology) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Optical (Technology) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Optical (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Consumer Electronics (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Consumer Electronics (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Retail (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Retail (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Retail (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Education (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Education (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Education (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Multi Touch Screens Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 31: Multi Touch Screens Market in US$ Million in the
United States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: United States Multi Touch Screens Market
Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Multi Touch Screens Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Multi Touch Screens Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Multi Touch Screens Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 36: Multi Touch Screens Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Multi Touch Screens Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: Multi Touch Screens Market in Canada: Historic Review
in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Multi Touch Screens Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: Canadian Multi Touch Screens Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Multi Touch Screens Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2009-2017
Table 42: Canadian Multi Touch Screens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Multi Touch
Screens Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 44: Multi Touch Screens Market in Japan in US$ Million by
Technology: 2009-2017
Table 45: Japanese Multi Touch Screens Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Multi
Touch Screens in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Japanese Multi Touch Screens Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Multi Touch Screens Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 49: Multi Touch Screens Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 50: Chinese Multi Touch Screens Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 51: Multi Touch Screens Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Multi Touch Screens in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Multi Touch Screens Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Multi Touch Screens Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Multi Touch Screens Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 55: European Multi Touch Screens Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Multi Touch Screens Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 57: European Multi Touch Screens Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Multi Touch Screens Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 59: European Multi Touch Screens Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 60: Multi Touch Screens Market in Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: European Multi Touch Screens Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Multi Touch Screens Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Multi Touch Screens Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 64: French Multi Touch Screens Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Multi Touch Screens Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Multi Touch Screens Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Multi Touch Screens Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 68: French Multi Touch Screens Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Multi Touch Screens Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 70: German Multi Touch Screens Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 71: Multi Touch Screens Market in Germany: A Historic
Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: German Multi Touch Screens Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Multi Touch Screens Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Multi Touch Screens Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Multi Touch Screens Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 76: Multi Touch Screens Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 77: Italian Multi Touch Screens Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 78: Multi Touch Screens Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Italian Demand for Multi Touch Screens in US$ Million
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Multi Touch Screens Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Multi Touch Screens Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Multi
Touch Screens Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 83: Multi Touch Screens Market in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 84: United Kingdom Multi Touch Screens Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Multi Touch Screens in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: United Kingdom Multi Touch Screens Market in US$
Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Multi Touch Screens Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Multi Touch Screens Market Assessment
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 89: Rest of Europe Multi Touch Screens Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 90: Multi Touch Screens Market in Rest of Europe:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Multi Touch Screens Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 92: Multi Touch Screens Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Multi Touch Screens Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Multi Touch Screens Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Multi Touch Screens Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Multi Touch Screens Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Multi Touch Screens Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Multi Touch Screens Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Multi Touch Screens Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Multi Touch Screens Market Analysis in Rest of World
in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 101: Multi Touch Screens Market in Rest of World:
Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period
2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of World Multi Touch Screens Market Share
Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Rest of World Multi Touch Screens Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 104: Multi Touch Screens Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of World Multi Touch Screens Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

3M COMPANY
APPLE, INC.
DISPLAX
FUJITSU LIMITED
GESTURETEK, INC.
HEWLETT-PACKARD DEVELOPMENT COMPANY
IMMERSION CORPORATION
PANASONIC CORPORATION OF NORTH AMERICA
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.
SYNAPTICS, INC.
TPK HOLDING CO., LTD.

V. CURATED RESEARCH
