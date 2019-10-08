Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Industry
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$10.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15%. Two Factor Authentication, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.1 Billion by the year 2025, Two Factor Authentication will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329771/?utm_source=GNW
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$416.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$348.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Two Factor Authentication will reach a market size of US$628.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, CA Technologies; Gemalto NV; RSA Security, Inc.; SAFRAN Group; Symantec Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329771/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Two Factor Authentication (Model) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Two Factor Authentication (Model) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Two Factor Authentication (Model) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Three Factor Authentication (Model) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Three Factor Authentication (Model) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Three Factor Authentication (Model) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Four Factor Authentication (Model) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Four Factor Authentication (Model) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Four Factor Authentication (Model) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Five Factor Authentication (Model) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Five Factor Authentication (Model) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Five Factor Authentication (Model) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: BFSI (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: BFSI (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: BFSI (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Government & Defense (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Government & Defense (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Government & Defense (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Healthcare (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Healthcare (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Travel & Immigration (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Travel & Immigration (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Travel & Immigration (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Retail & E-commerce (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 29: Retail & E-commerce (Application) Retrospective
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Retail & E-commerce (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 34: United States Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Model: 2018
to 2025
Table 35: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in the
United States by Model: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 36: United States Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Share Breakdown by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 39: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Model: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic
Market Review by Model in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 42: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Model for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Model for the Period
2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Analysis by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Japanese Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 51: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share Shift
in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Model for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Model: 2009-2017
Table 54: Chinese Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market by
Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Review in
China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 58: European Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: European Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Model: 2018-2025
Table 62: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Europe in
US$ Million by Model: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 63: European Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Breakdown by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 65: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 67: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in France by
Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 68: French Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Model: 2009-2017
Table 69: French Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Analysis by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 71: French Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
GERMANY
Table 73: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: German Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Model: 2009-2017
Table 75: German Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Breakdown by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 78: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Model for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Model: 2009-2017
Table 81: Italian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market by
Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 82: Italian Demand for Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Review in
Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Model
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: United Kingdom Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Share Analysis by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: United Kingdom Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share Shift
in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Model: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Spanish Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic
Market Review by Model in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Spain:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Model for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 94: Spanish Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 95: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 96: Spanish Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Model: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Russia by
Model: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 99: Russian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Breakdown by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Russian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic Demand
Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 102: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Model:
2018-2025
Table 104: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Million by Model: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Rest of Europe Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Share Breakdown by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Rest of Europe Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 107: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 110: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in
Asia-Pacific by Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Model: 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Share Analysis by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: Australian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Model: 2009-2017
Table 120: Australian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Breakdown by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 123: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Model: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Indian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic
Market Review by Model in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 126: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Model for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 127: Indian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 128: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 129: Indian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: South Korean Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Model: 2009-2017
Table 132: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in South
Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 135: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Model
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) Market Share Analysis by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 141: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share Shift
in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 143: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Latin
America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 145: Latin American Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Model for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic Market
Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Model: 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market by Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Multi-Factor
Authentication (MFA) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 149: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Review in
Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Model: 2018-2025
Table 152: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Model: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Argentinean Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Breakdown by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Argentinean Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 155: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in
Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 157: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Brazil
by Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Brazilian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Million by Model: 2009-2017
Table 159: Brazilian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Analysis by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic
Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009,
2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 163: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Mexico:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Mexican Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Model: 2009-2017
Table 165: Mexican Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Breakdown by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Mexico:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Model:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Rest of
Latin America by Model: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) Market Share Breakdown by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 173: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic Demand
Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 174: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 176: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 178: The Middle East Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Model: 2018 to
2025
Table 179: The Middle East Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Historic Market by Model in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 180: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Model for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in the
Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Application for 2009-2017
Table 183: The Middle East Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Iran:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Model for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Iranian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Analysis by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Iranian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share Shift
in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Model: 2018-2025
Table 191: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Israel
in US$ Million by Model: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 192: Israeli Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Breakdown by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Israeli Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 194: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Model for the Period
2018-2025
Table 197: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic Market
Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Model: 2009-2017
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market by Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Review in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)
Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Model:
2009-2017
Table 204: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 205: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 207: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Model:
2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) Market Share Breakdown by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Rest of
Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Multi-Factor Authentication
(MFA) Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application:
2009-2017
Table 213: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 214: African Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Model: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market in Africa
by Model: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 216: African Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market
Share Breakdown by Model: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: African Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Historic Demand
Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 219: Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) Market Share
Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CA TECHNOLOGIES
GEMALTO NV
RSA SECURITY
SAFRAN GROUP
SYMANTEC CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03329771/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.