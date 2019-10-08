Top Dry Bulk and Container Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 11th Annual New York Maritime Forum Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in NYC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading publicly listed Dry Bulk and Container shipping companies will discuss the trends, developments and outlook of the global commodities and shipping markets. The panels will take place at Capital Link’s 11th Annual New York Maritime Forum on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Metropolitan Club, New York City.



Featuring senior executives from 34 shipping and maritime companies, the Forum is organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, New York City Economic Development Corporation and The Port Authority of NY & NJ. The event is known for its large attendance by investors, shipowners and capital providers.

DRY BULK SECTOR PANEL

Panelists:

Mr. Gary Vogel, CEO and Director - Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Mr. John C. Wobensmith, President & CEO – GENCO Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Mr. Per Heiberg, CFO – Golden Ocean (NASDAQ: GOGL)

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President – Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Mr. Robert Bugbee, President & Director - Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT)

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, President & CEO – Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP)

CONTAINER SHIPPING SECTOR PANEL

Panelists:

Mr. Howard Finkel, Executive Vice President - COSCO Shipping Lines (North America) Inc.

Mr. Tasos Aslidis, CFO – EuroSeas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Mr. George Youroukos, Executive Chairman – Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Mr. Constantin Baack, CEO – MPC Container Ships

Mr. Ted C. Petrone, Vice Chairman – Navios Group of Companies (NASDAQ:NMCI)

LUNCHEON KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

The Honorable Mark H. Buzby (RADM. USN, Retired), Maritime Administrator - United States Department of Transportation

Ms. Meg A. Gentle, President & CEO – Tellurian Inc.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum is an investment and an industry event with a double objective. First, to provide an interactive platform for investors, financiers, cargo owners and shipowners to discuss the latest developments in the global shipping and commodity markets, as well as in the financial and capital markets. Second, to showcase and promote the role of New York as a hub for the global maritime community and attract more business to New York targeting a global industry audience.

The Forum will feature a number of panel discussions and presentations along these two main themes, as well as individual company presentations and one on one meetings between investors and company management.

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

SPONSORS

In Partnership With: DNB Markets Inc

In Cooperation With: New York Stock Exchange • NASDAQ • New York City Economic Development Corporation • The Port Authority of NY & NJ

Global Lead Sponsor: Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

Global Gold Sponsors: Columbia Shipmanagement • DNV-GL • Tototheo Group

Global Sponsors: Citi • CMB Financial Leasing • Fearnley Securities • Jefferies • NORD/LB • Reed Smith • Watson Farley & Williams LLP • YieldStreet

Sponsors: AEGIS Capital Corp. • AMA Capital Partners • Ascension Finance • Blank Rome • Cargill • CIT • Clyde & CO. • Evercore • Hayfin – Breakwater • Inmarsat • RMK Maritime LLC • Seward & Kissel LLP • Sole Shipping • Tufton Oceanic Ltd • Wartsila

Supporting Sponsors: Ardmore Shipping • Chembulk • d’Amico International Shipping S.A • Diamond S • Dorian LPG • Eagle Bulk • Epic Gas • EuroDry Ltd. • EuroSeas Ltd • GENCO Shipping & Trading • Global Ship Lease • Golden Ocean • Grindrod Shipping • International Seaways, Inc. • MPC Container Ships • Navios Maritime Containers L.P • ODFJELL • Ridgebury Tankers • Safe Bulkers • Seanergy • Star Bulk • Team Tankers International

Media Partners: Lloyd’s List • Maritime Executive • TradeWinds • World Oils

Supporting Organizations: Chamber of Shipping of America • NYMAR • WISTA

