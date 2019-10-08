Global Smart Lighting Industry
Smart Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$19.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.1%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 19.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$633.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$882.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$871.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.; Cree, Inc.; Current, Powered by GE; Eaton Corporation PLC; Gooee Limited; Hafele America Co.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Hubbell Lighting, Inc.; Ketra Inc.; Legrand Group; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Lifi Labs, Inc.; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.; Nualight Ltd.; OSRAM GmbH; Signify Holding; Switchmate, Inc.; SYSKA LED Lights Pvt., Ltd.; Taolight Company Limited; Virtual Extension Ltd.; Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting; Zumtobel Group AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Lighting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart Lighting Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Wired Technology (Technology) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Wired Technology (Technology) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Wireless Technology (Technology) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Wireless Technology (Technology) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Indoor Application (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Indoor Application (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Outdoor Application (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Outdoor Application (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 17: United States Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Smart Lighting Market in US$ Million in the United
States by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 20: United States Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: United States Smart Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 23: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: Smart Lighting Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 25: Smart Lighting Market Analysis in Canada in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 26: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Canadian Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 29: Japanese Market for Smart Lighting: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 30: Japanese Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart
Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Smart Lighting Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Smart Lighting Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 35: Chinese Smart Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Smart Lighting Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in
China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 38: Smart Lighting Market in China: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 39: Chinese Demand for Smart Lighting in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 40: Chinese Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Lighting Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 41: European Smart Lighting Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Smart Lighting Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 45: European Smart Lighting Market Assessment in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 46: Smart Lighting Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 47: European Smart Lighting Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 49: Smart Lighting Market in France by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 50: French Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: French Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 52: French Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Smart Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 54: French Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 55: Smart Lighting Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 56: German Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: German Smart Lighting Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 58: German Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Smart Lighting Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Smart Lighting Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Smart Lighting Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Italian Smart Lighting Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Smart Lighting Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 64: Smart Lighting Market in Italy: Percentage Share
Analysis by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 65: Italian Demand for Smart Lighting in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Italian Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Smart Lighting: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: United Kingdom Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Smart
Lighting Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 70: United Kingdom Smart Lighting Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Lighting in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 72: Smart Lighting Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 74: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Assessment in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 76: Smart Lighting Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2019 and 2025
Table 77: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 78: Rest of Europe Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Smart Lighting Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown by
Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Smart Lighting Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Smart Lighting Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025
Table 87: Smart Lighting Market Analysis in Rest of World in
US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025
Table 88: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Share Breakdown
by Technology: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 90: Rest of World Smart Lighting Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ACUITY BRANDS
CREE
CURRENT, POWERED BY GE
EATON CORPORATION PLC
HAFELE AMERICA CO.
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
HUBBELL LIGHTING, INC.
KETRA INC.
LEGRAND GROUP
LEVITON MANUFACTURING CO., INC.
LIFI LABS, INC. (LIFX)
LUTRON ELECTRONICS CO., INC.
OSRAM GMBH
SIGNIFY HOLDING
SYSKA LED LIGHTS PVT., LTD.
VIRTUAL EXTENSION
WIPRO CONSUMER CARE AND LIGHTING
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG
V. CURATED RESEARCH
