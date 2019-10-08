Global Smart Lighting Industry

Smart Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$19.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.1%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 19.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$12.3 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$633.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$882.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$871.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 19.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.; Cree, Inc.; Current, Powered by GE; Eaton Corporation PLC; Gooee Limited; Hafele America Co.; Honeywell International, Inc.; Hubbell Lighting, Inc.; Ketra Inc.; Legrand Group; Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.; Lifi Labs, Inc.; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.; Nualight Ltd.; OSRAM GmbH; Signify Holding; Switchmate, Inc.; SYSKA LED Lights Pvt., Ltd.; Taolight Company Limited; Virtual Extension Ltd.; Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting; Zumtobel Group AG





