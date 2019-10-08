Cloud Security market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.1%. Cloud IAM, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$7.5 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud IAM will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Security Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061/?utm_source=GNW



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$367 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$445.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud IAM will reach a market size of US$540.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Bitium, Inc.; BMC Software, Inc.; CA Technologies; Cisco Systems, Inc.; CloudPassage, Inc.; Fortinet, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Intel Corporation; Netskope, Inc.; Skyhigh Networks; Sophos Ltd.; Symantec Corporation; Trend Micro, Inc.; Vmware, Inc.; Whitehat Virtual Technologies, LLC.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Security Market Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cloud Security Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cloud Security Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Cloud IAM (Solution) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Cloud IAM (Solution) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Cloud Email Security (Solution) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Cloud Email Security (Solution) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Cloud IDS/IPS (Solution) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Cloud IDS/IPS (Solution) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Cloud DLP (Solution) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Cloud DLP (Solution) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) (Company Size) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Small & Medium Enterprise (SME) (Company Size) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Large Enterprise (Company Size) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Large Enterprise (Company Size) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Financial Services (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Financial Services (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: IT & Telecom (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: IT & Telecom (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Government (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Government (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Education (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: Education (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Healthcare (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 24: Healthcare (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Media & Entertainment (Application) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years

2018 through 2025

Table 26: Media & Entertainment (Application) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Security Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 29: United States Cloud Security Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 30: United States Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Cloud Security Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Company Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: United States Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown

by Company Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: United States Cloud Security Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 34: Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 35: Canadian Cloud Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 36: Cloud Security Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Cloud Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Company Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Cloud Security Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Company Size for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Canadian Cloud Security Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 40: Canadian Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 41: Japanese Market for Cloud Security: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Japanese Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Market for Cloud Security: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Company Size for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Japanese Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by

Company Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud

Security in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 46: Cloud Security Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 47: Chinese Cloud Security Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Chinese Cloud Security Market by Solution: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Cloud Security Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Company Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Chinese Cloud Security Market by Company Size:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 51: Chinese Demand for Cloud Security in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 52: Chinese Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Security Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 53: European Cloud Security Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 54: European Cloud Security Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Cloud Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 56: European Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: European Cloud Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Company Size: 2018-2025

Table 58: European Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown by

Company Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: European Cloud Security Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 60: European Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Cloud Security Market in France by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Cloud Security Market in France by Company Size:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 64: French Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by

Company Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Cloud Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 66: French Cloud Security Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year

Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Cloud Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Solution for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Cloud Security Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Company Size for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: German Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown by

Company Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: Cloud Security Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Cloud Security Market Share Distribution in Germany

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Cloud Security Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Solution for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Italian Cloud Security Market by Solution: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 75: Italian Cloud Security Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Company Size for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: Italian Cloud Security Market by Company Size:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 77: Italian Demand for Cloud Security in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Italian Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Security: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Solution for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: United Kingdom Cloud Security Market Share Analysis

by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Security: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Company Size

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Cloud Security Market Share Analysis

by Company Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cloud Security in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 84: Cloud Security Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 85: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018-2025

Table 86: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown

by Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 87: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Company Size: 2018-2025

Table 88: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Market Share Breakdown

by Company Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 90: Rest of Europe Cloud Security Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Cloud Security Market in Asia-Pacific by Solution:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by

Solution: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Cloud Security Market in Asia-Pacific by Company

Size: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market Share Analysis by

Company Size: 2019 VS 2025

Table 95: Cloud Security Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Cloud Security Market Share Analysis: A

7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 97: Rest of World Cloud Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Solution: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Cloud Security Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Solution for 2019 and 2025

Table 99: Rest of World Cloud Security Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Company Size: 2018 to 2025

Table 100: Cloud Security Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Company Size for 2019 and 2025

Table 101: Rest of World Cloud Security Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 102: Rest of World Cloud Security Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



BITIUM, INC.

BMC SOFTWARE

CA TECHNOLOGIES

CISCO SYSTEMS INC.

CLOUDPASSAGE

FORTINET, INC.

IBM CORPORATION

INTEL CORPORATION

NETSKOPE, INC.

SKYHIGH NETWORKS

SOPHOS

SYMANTEC CORPORATION

VMWARE, INC.

WHITEHAT VIRTUAL TECHNOLOGIES, LLC.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646061/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.