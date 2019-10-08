There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,260 in the last 365 days.

Global Substation Automation and Integration Industry

Substation Automation and Integration market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.7%. Transmission Substations, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$33.5 Billion by the year 2025, Transmission Substations will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$633.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$551.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Transmission Substations will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; General Electric Company; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Substation Automation and Integration Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Substation Automation and Integration Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Substation Automation and Integration Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 3: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Transmission Substations (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Transmission Substations (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Transmission Substations (Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Distribution Substations (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Distribution Substations (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Distribution Substations (Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hardware (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Hardware (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Hardware (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Software (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Software (Component) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Services (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Retrofit Installations (Installation type) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Retrofit Installations (Installation type) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Retrofit Installations (Installation type) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 22: New Installations (Installation type) Market
Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: New Installations (Installation type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: New Installations (Installation type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Utility (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Utility (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Utility (Industry) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Steel (Industry) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Steel (Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Steel (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Mining (Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Mining (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Mining (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Oil & Gas (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Oil & Gas (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Oil & Gas (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Transportation (Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 38: Transportation (Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Transportation (Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Substation Automation and Integration Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 40: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 41: Substation Automation and Integration Market in the
United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 42: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component:
2018 to 2025
Table 44: Substation Automation and Integration Market in the
United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 45: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation
type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Substation Automation and Integration Market in the
United States by Installation type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Installation type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 49: United States Substation Automation and Integration
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to
2025
Table 50: Substation Automation and Integration Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by Industry in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 51: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
CANADA
Table 52: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 54: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 55: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 56: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 57: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation type:
2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Installation type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 60: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Installation
type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2018
to 2025
Table 62: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Industry for 2009-2017
Table 63: Canadian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Market for Substation Automation and
Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Substation Automation and
Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Japanese Market for Substation Automation and
Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Installation type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Installation
type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Japanese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Installation type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Substation Automation and Integration in US$ Million by
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Japanese Substation Automation and Integration Market
in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 75: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Shift in Japan by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 76: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 77: Substation Automation and Integration Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: Substation Automation and Integration Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 82: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Installation type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Substation Automation and Integration Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Million by Installation type:
2009-2017
Table 84: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
by Installation type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 85: Chinese Demand for Substation Automation and
Integration in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Substation Automation and Integration Market Review
in China in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 87: Chinese Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Substation Automation and Integration Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 88: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 92: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025
Table 95: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 96: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation type:
2018-2025
Table 98: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Installation type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: European Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Installation type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: European Substation Automation and Integration
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:
2018-2025
Table 101: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: European Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 103: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: French Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: French Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: French Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 108: French Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
France by Installation type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: French Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Installation type:
2009-2017
Table 111: French Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Installation type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: Substation Automation and Integration Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Industry: 2018-2025
Table 113: French Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 114: French Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2009,
2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 115: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: German Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: German Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: German Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 120: German Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 121: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Installation type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: German Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation type:
2009-2017
Table 123: German Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Installation type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: German Substation Automation and Integration Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 126: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 127: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 128: Substation Automation and Integration Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 129: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 131: Substation Automation and Integration Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 132: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 133: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Installation type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 134: Substation Automation and Integration Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Installation type:
2009-2017
Table 135: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
by Installation type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 136: Italian Demand for Substation Automation and
Integration in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Substation Automation and Integration Market Review
in Italy in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 138: Italian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 139: United Kingdom Market for Substation Automation and
Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Substation Automation and Integration Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: United Kingdom Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: United Kingdom Market for Substation Automation and
Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Substation Automation and Integration Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: United Kingdom Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Substation Automation and
Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Installation type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Substation Automation and Integration Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Installation type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 147: United Kingdom Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Installation type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 148: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Substation Automation and Integration in US$ Million by
Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 149: United Kingdom Substation Automation and Integration
Market in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 150: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 151: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 153: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 154: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 155: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 156: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation type:
2018 to 2025
Table 158: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Installation type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 159: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Installation type
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 160: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2018
to 2025
Table 161: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Industry for 2009-2017
Table 162: Spanish Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 163: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 165: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 167: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Installation type:
2018 to 2025
Table 170: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Russia by Installation type: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 171: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Breakdown by Installation type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Russian Substation Automation and Integration Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Industry: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Substation Automation and Integration Historic
Demand Patterns in Russia by Industry in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 174: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Breakdown in Russia by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 175: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type:
2018-2025
Table 176: Substation Automation and Integration Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component:
2018-2025
Table 179: Substation Automation and Integration Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation
type: 2018-2025
Table 182: Substation Automation and Integration Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Installation type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Installation type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 184: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Industry:
2018-2025
Table 185: Substation Automation and Integration Market in Rest
of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by
Industry for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Europe Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 187: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 188: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 195: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Asia-Pacific by Installation type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Installation type:
2009-2017
Table 198: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis by Installation type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 199: Substation Automation and Integration Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Industry:
2018-2025
Table 200: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 201: Asia-Pacific Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for
2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 202: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Australian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 204: Australian Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Australian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 207: Australian Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Installation type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Australian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation type:
2009-2017
Table 210: Australian Substation Automation and Integration
Market Share Breakdown by Installation type: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 211: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million
by Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Australian Substation Automation and Integration
Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 213: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Distribution in Australia by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 214: Indian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Indian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 216: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 217: Indian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to
2025
Table 218: Indian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 219: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 220: Indian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Installation type:
2018 to 2025
Table 221: Indian Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Review by Installation type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 222: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Installation type
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 223: Indian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2018
to 2025
Table 224: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million
by Industry for 2009-2017
Table 225: Indian Substation Automation and Integration Market
Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 226: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: South Korean Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: South Korean Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017
Table 231: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Installation type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 233: South Korean Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Installation type:
2009-2017
Table 234: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Installation type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 235: Substation Automation and Integration Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Industry for the Period 2018-2025
Table 236: South Korean Substation Automation and Integration
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Industry: 2009-2017
Table 237: Substation Automation and Integration Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 238: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Substation
Automation and Integration: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

