Global Wearable Electronics Industry
Wearable Electronics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$60.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 25.6%. Wrist-Wear, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$39 Billion by the year 2025, Wrist-Wear will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 28.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wrist-Wear will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Adidas America, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; Fitbit, Inc.; Google LLC; Nike, Inc.; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; Sony Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wearable Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wearable Electronics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Wearable Electronics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Wrist-Wear (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Wrist-Wear (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Eye-Wear (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Eye-Wear (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Foot-Wear (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Foot-Wear (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Neck-Wear (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Neck-Wear (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Body-Wear (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Body-Wear (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other-Wear (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other-Wear (Product) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Consumer (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Consumer (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Life style (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Life style (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Fitness & sports (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Fitness & sports (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Entertainment (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Entertainment (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 26: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Government (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Government (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wearable Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 31: United States Wearable Electronics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: United States Wearable Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: United States Wearable Electronics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Wearable Electronics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 35: Canadian Wearable Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Wearable Electronics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Wearable Electronics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 39: Japanese Market for Wearable Electronics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Japanese Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wearable
Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Wearable Electronics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Wearable Electronics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Chinese Wearable Electronics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Chinese Demand for Wearable Electronics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Chinese Wearable Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wearable Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 47: European Wearable Electronics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Wearable Electronics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Wearable Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Wearable Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Wearable Electronics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 52: European Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 53: Wearable Electronics Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 54: French Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Wearable Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 57: Wearable Electronics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 58: German Wearable Electronics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Wearable Electronics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Wearable Electronics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Wearable Electronics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Italian Wearable Electronics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Italian Demand for Wearable Electronics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Italian Wearable Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 65: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Electronics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: United Kingdom Wearable Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wearable Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 68: Wearable Electronics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 69: Rest of Europe Wearable Electronics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Europe Wearable Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Rest of Europe Wearable Electronics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 72: Rest of Europe Wearable Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Wearable Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Wearable Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 77: Rest of World Wearable Electronics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Wearable Electronics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and
2025
Table 79: Rest of World Wearable Electronics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 80: Rest of World Wearable Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADIDAS AMERICA, INC.
APPLE, INC.
FITBIT, INC.
GOOGLE LLC
NIKE
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA, INC.
SONY CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03180729/?utm_source=GNW
