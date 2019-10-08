There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,258 in the last 365 days.

Global Wearable Electronics Industry

Wearable Electronics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$60.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 25.6%. Wrist-Wear, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$39 Billion by the year 2025, Wrist-Wear will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 28.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Wrist-Wear will reach a market size of US$2.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 24.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Adidas America, Inc.; Apple, Inc.; Fitbit, Inc.; Google LLC; Nike, Inc.; Samsung Electronics America, Inc.; Sony Corporation


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wearable Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wearable Electronics Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Wearable Electronics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Wrist-Wear (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Wrist-Wear (Product) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Eye-Wear (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Eye-Wear (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Foot-Wear (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Foot-Wear (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Neck-Wear (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Neck-Wear (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Body-Wear (Product) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Body-Wear (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other-Wear (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other-Wear (Product) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Consumer (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Consumer (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Life style (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Life style (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Fitness & sports (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 20: Fitness & sports (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Entertainment (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 24: Entertainment (Application) Distribution of Global
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 26: Commercial (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Industrial (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 28: Industrial (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 29: Government (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: Government (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wearable Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 31: United States Wearable Electronics Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: United States Wearable Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: United States Wearable Electronics Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Wearable Electronics Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 35: Canadian Wearable Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 36: Wearable Electronics Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Wearable Electronics Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 39: Japanese Market for Wearable Electronics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Japanese Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wearable
Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Wearable Electronics Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese Wearable Electronics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Chinese Wearable Electronics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Chinese Demand for Wearable Electronics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 46: Chinese Wearable Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wearable Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 47: European Wearable Electronics Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Wearable Electronics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Wearable Electronics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 50: European Wearable Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Wearable Electronics Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 52: European Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 53: Wearable Electronics Market in France by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 54: French Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Wearable Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: French Wearable Electronics Market Share Analysis: A
7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 57: Wearable Electronics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 58: German Wearable Electronics Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Wearable Electronics Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 60: Wearable Electronics Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Wearable Electronics Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Italian Wearable Electronics Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Italian Demand for Wearable Electronics in US$
Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Italian Wearable Electronics Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 65: United Kingdom Market for Wearable Electronics:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: United Kingdom Wearable Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wearable Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 68: Wearable Electronics Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 69: Rest of Europe Wearable Electronics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Europe Wearable Electronics Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Rest of Europe Wearable Electronics Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 72: Rest of Europe Wearable Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Wearable Electronics Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Product: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Wearable Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Wearable Electronics Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 77: Rest of World Wearable Electronics Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 78: Wearable Electronics Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2019 and
2025
Table 79: Rest of World Wearable Electronics Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 80: Rest of World Wearable Electronics Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ADIDAS AMERICA, INC.
APPLE, INC.
FITBIT, INC.
GOOGLE LLC
NIKE
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS AMERICA, INC.
SONY CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH
