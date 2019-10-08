Global Smart Grid Industry
Smart Grid market worldwide is projected to grow by US$67.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 21.7%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$59.2 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd.; Aclara Technologies LLC; C3.ai, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC; Enel X S.r.l.; eSmart Systems; Esyasoft Technologies Pvt Ltd.; General Electric Company; Globema Sp. z o.o.; Grid4C; Honeywell International, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Itron, Inc.; Kamstrup A/S; Landis+Gyr AG; Open Systems International, Inc.(OSI); Oracle Corporation; S&C Electric Company; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Tantalus Systems, Inc.; Tech Mahindra Ltd.; Trilliant, Inc.; Wipro Ltd.
