There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,258 in the last 365 days.

Global Smart Grid Industry

Smart Grid market worldwide is projected to grow by US$67.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 21.7%. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$59.2 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Grid Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197219/?utm_source=GNW

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 23.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 21.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$11.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, ABB Ltd.; Aclara Technologies LLC; C3.ai, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Eaton Corporation PLC; Enel X S.r.l.; eSmart Systems; Esyasoft Technologies Pvt Ltd.; General Electric Company; Globema Sp. z o.o.; Grid4C; Honeywell International, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Itron, Inc.; Kamstrup A/S; Landis+Gyr AG; Open Systems International, Inc.(OSI); Oracle Corporation; S&C Electric Company; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Tantalus Systems, Inc.; Tech Mahindra Ltd.; Trilliant, Inc.; Wipro Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197219/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Grid Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Grid Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Smart Grid Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Software (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Software (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Hardware (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Hardware (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Consulting (Service) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Consulting (Service) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Deployment & Integration (Service) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018
to 2025
Table 10: Deployment & Integration (Service) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Support & Maintenance (Service) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Support & Maintenance (Service) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Grid Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 13: United States Smart Grid Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: United States Smart Grid Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: United States Smart Grid Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: United States Smart Grid Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Smart Grid Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Smart Grid Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 19: Canadian Smart Grid Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Smart Grid Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Smart Grid: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese Smart Grid Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 23: Japanese Market for Smart Grid: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Japanese Smart Grid Market Share Analysis by Service:
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Smart Grid Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Chinese Smart Grid Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 27: Chinese Smart Grid Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 28: Chinese Smart Grid Market by Service: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Grid Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (
in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 29: European Smart Grid Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Smart Grid Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Smart Grid Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 32: European Smart Grid Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 33: European Smart Grid Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 34: European Smart Grid Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 35: Smart Grid Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: French Smart Grid Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019
VS 2025
Table 37: Smart Grid Market in France by Service: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: French Smart Grid Market Share Analysis by Service:
2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 39: Smart Grid Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: German Smart Grid Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
Table 41: Smart Grid Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period
2018-2025
Table 42: German Smart Grid Market Share Breakdown by Service:
2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Smart Grid Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Italian Smart Grid Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 45: Italian Smart Grid Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Service for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: Italian Smart Grid Market by Service: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Smart Grid: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 48: United Kingdom Smart Grid Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Smart Grid: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: United Kingdom Smart Grid Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe Smart Grid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 52: Rest of Europe Smart Grid Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: Rest of Europe Smart Grid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018-2025
Table 54: Rest of Europe Smart Grid Market Share Breakdown by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Smart Grid Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Smart Grid Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 57: Smart Grid Market in Asia-Pacific by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Smart Grid Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World Smart Grid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Smart Grid Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 61: Rest of World Smart Grid Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Smart Grid Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2019 and 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ABB GROUP
ACLARA TECHNOLOGIES LLC
C3.AI, INC.
CISCO SYSTEMS INC.
EATON CORPORATION PLC
ENEL X S.R.L.
ESMART SYSTEMS
ESYASOFT TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
GLOBEMA SP. Z O.O.
GRID4C
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL, INC.
IBM CORPORATION
ITRON INC.
KAMSTRUP A/S
LANDIS+GYR AG
OPEN SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
ORACLE CORPORATION
S&C ELECTRIC COMPANY
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE
SIEMENS AG
TANTALUS SYSTEMS, INC.
TECH MAHINDRA
TRILLIANT
WIPRO

V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0197219/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.