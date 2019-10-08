There were 778 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,257 in the last 365 days.

Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Industry

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.6%. Tags, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21 Billion by the year 2025, Tags will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$829.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tags will reach a market size of US$985.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; ACTAtek Technology, Inc.; Alien Technology; Ascendent ID, Inc.; Avery Dennison Corporation; Checkpointt System Inc.; Impinj, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors NV


I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Competitor
Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Tags (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Tags (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Tags (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Reader (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Reader (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Reader (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Software (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Software (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Software (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Passive RFID (Component) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Passive RFID (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Passive RFID (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Active RFID (Component) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Active RFID (Component) Market Worldwide Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Active RFID (Component) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Other Components (Component) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 23: Other Components (Component) Global Historic Demand
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Other Components (Component) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: BFSI (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: BFSI (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Transportation (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Transportation (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Logistics & Supply Chain (End-Use) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Logistics & Supply Chain (End-Use) Global Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Logistics & Supply Chain (End-Use) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Aerospace (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 38: Aerospace (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 39: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 41: Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 42: Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 45: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market
Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 46: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in
US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 52: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 53: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$
Million for 2009-2017
Table 54: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 55: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 57: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 60: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 63: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
JAPAN
Table 64: Japanese Market for Radio Frequency Identification
(RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: Japanese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Japanese Market for Radio Frequency Identification
(RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Japanese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Radio
Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Japanese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 73: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 75: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component:
2009-2017
Table 78: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Chinese Demand for Radio Frequency Identification
(RFID) Technology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &
2025
Table 82: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 83: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 85: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Type: 2018-2025
Table 86: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 87: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018-2025
Table 89: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 91: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 92: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 93: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
FRANCE
Table 94: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 96: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Component: 2009-2017
Table 99: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 100: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 102: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 103: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 105: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in
US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Component: 2009-2017
Table 108: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 109: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 111: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
ITALY
Table 112: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 114: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component:
2009-2017
Table 117: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Italian Demand for Radio Frequency Identification
(RFID) Technology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Radio Frequency
Identification (RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 123: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Radio Frequency
Identification (RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 125: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 126: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 130: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 132: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 135: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 136: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 137: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 138: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
RUSSIA
Table 139: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 140: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 141: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 144: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 145: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 146: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million
for 2009-2017
Table 147: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 148: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Type: 2018-2025
Table 149: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018-2025
Table 152: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A
Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 153: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 154: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in
US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 157: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 158: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million
by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 162: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by
Component: 2009-2017
Table 165: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 166: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 167: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 168: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by
End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 169: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 171: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Component: 2009-2017
Table 174: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 175: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 177: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
INDIA
Table 178: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 179: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 180: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:
2009-2017
Table 183: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by
Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 186: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 187: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: South Korean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 189: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 190: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: South Korean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Component: 2009-2017
Table 192: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: South Korean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 195: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Radio Frequency
Identification (RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification
(RFID) Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019
VS 2025
Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Radio Frequency
Identification (RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 200: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification
(RFID) Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification
(RFID) Technology Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS
2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 205: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2018-2025
Table 206: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A
Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 208: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by
Type: 2009-2017
Table 210: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for
2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 211: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by
Component: 2009-2017
Table 213: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 214: Latin American Demand for Radio Frequency
Identification (RFID) Technology in US$ Million by End-Use:
2018 to 2025
Table 215: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use:
2009-2017
Table 216: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
ARGENTINA
Table 217: Argentinean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Type: 2018-2025
Table 218: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 219: Argentinean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Argentinean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Component: 2018-2025
Table 221: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic
Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 222: Argentinean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 223: Argentinean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 224: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 225: Argentinean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
BRAZIL
Table 226: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology
Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Brazilian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type:
2009-2017
Table 228: Brazilian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

