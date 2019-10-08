Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology market worldwide is projected to grow by US$26.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.6%. Tags, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 17.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21 Billion by the year 2025, Tags will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098250/?utm_source=GNW



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$829.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Tags will reach a market size of US$985.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3M Company; ACTAtek Technology, Inc.; Alien Technology; Ascendent ID, Inc.; Avery Dennison Corporation; Checkpointt System Inc.; Impinj, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors NV





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098250/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Competitor

Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Tags (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Tags (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Tags (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Reader (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Reader (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Reader (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country

in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Software (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Software (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Software (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Types (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Types (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Types (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Passive RFID (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Passive RFID (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Passive RFID (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Active RFID (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Active RFID (Component) Market Worldwide Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Active RFID (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Other Components (Component) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Other Components (Component) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Other Components (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: BFSI (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: BFSI (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: BFSI (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Transportation (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Transportation (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Transportation (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Logistics & Supply Chain (End-Use) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Logistics & Supply Chain (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Logistics & Supply Chain (End-Use) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Aerospace (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Aerospace (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Aerospace (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Defense (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Defense (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Defense (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology Market

Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 46: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in

US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 52: United States Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 53: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$

Million for 2009-2017

Table 54: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 55: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million:

2009-2017

Table 57: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:

2009-2017

Table 60: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

JAPAN

Table 64: Japanese Market for Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Market for Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Japanese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 70: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Radio

Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Japanese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 73: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Component:

2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Chinese Demand for Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Chinese Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 &

2025

Table 82: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 83: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million

by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 85: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2018-2025

Table 89: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Europe in US$ Million by Component: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 91: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 92: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: European Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

FRANCE

Table 94: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 96: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Component: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 100: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 102: French Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 103: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 105: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in

US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Component: 2009-2017

Table 108: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 109: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: German Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 111: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

ITALY

Table 112: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Component:

2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Italian Demand for Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Italian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Radio Frequency

Identification (RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Market for Radio Frequency

Identification (RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 125: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 127: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: United Kingdom Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 130: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million:

2009-2017

Table 132: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:

2009-2017

Table 135: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 138: Spanish Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

RUSSIA

Table 139: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 141: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 144: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 145: Russian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 146: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 147: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 148: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2018-2025

Table 152: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Component: A

Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 154: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in

US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Europe Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 157: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 158: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million

by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by

Component: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 166: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 167: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by

End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 169: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 171: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Component: 2009-2017

Table 174: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 175: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Australian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 177: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

INDIA

Table 178: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million:

2009-2017

Table 180: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Million:

2009-2017

Table 183: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 185: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 186: Indian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 187: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 189: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 190: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by

Component: 2009-2017

Table 192: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: South Korean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 195: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Radio Frequency

Identification (RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Radio Frequency

Identification (RFID) Technology: Annual Sales Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 200: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Rest of Asia-Pacific Radio Frequency Identification

(RFID) Technology Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 205: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2018-2025

Table 206: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A

Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 208: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by

Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by

Component: 2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 214: Latin American Demand for Radio Frequency

Identification (RFID) Technology in US$ Million by End-Use:

2018 to 2025

Table 215: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use:

2009-2017

Table 216: Latin American Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 217: Argentinean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Type: 2018-2025

Table 218: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Argentinean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Component: 2018-2025

Table 221: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Component: A Historic

Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 223: Argentinean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 224: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 225: Argentinean Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

BRAZIL

Table 226: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology

Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type:

2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Technology Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p098250/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.