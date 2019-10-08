Global Tire Cord Industry
Tire Cord market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.7 Billion by the year 2025, Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$75.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$134.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics will reach a market size of US$224.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$493.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, CORDENKA GmbH & Co., KG; Hyosung Corporation; Kolon Industries, Inc.; Kordarna Plus A.S.; NV Bekaert SA; SRF Limited; Teijin Limited
An Introduction to Vehicle Tire 11
Tire Cord: Key Reinforcement Material for Vehicle Tires 13
Bright Prospects Ahead for World Tire Cord Market 15
World Tire Cord Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues for China, Other Emerging Regions and Developed
Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025 16
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO 18
Tire Cord: A Consolidated Marketplace 18
Strong Relationships with Tire Makers: Key to Market Success 18
Innovative Marketing Strategies Take Center Stage 19
Declining Captive Capacity Bodes Well for Tire Cord Manufacturers 19
Percentage Share of Captive Market as a Proportion of Total
Tire Cord Market for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 20
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 25
Bekaert (Belgium) 25
Century Enka Limited (India) 25
CORDENKA GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) 25
FORMOSA TAFFETA CO., LTD. (Taiwan) 26
Hyosung Corporation (South Korea) 26
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand) 27
KORDÁRNA Plus a.s. (Czech Republic) 27
Kiswire Ltd. (South Korea) 28
Kolon Industries, Inc. (South Korea) 28
Kordsa Global Endüstriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret
A.S. (Turkey) 28
Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd. (China) 29
SRF Limited (India) 29
Teijin Limited (Japan) 30
Xingda International (China) 30
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 31
Northbound Trajectory in World Tire Industry Creates Fertile
Environment for Growth of Tire Cord Market 31
World Market for Tires (2019 & 2024): Breakdown of Volume Sales
of OEM & Replacement Tires in Thousand Units by Geographic
Region/Country 32
Dynamics in Automotive Industry Inflate Demand for OEM Tires 33
Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 34
Percentage Share of Small Cars in Global Light Vehicle Sales by
Category for the Years 2015, 2018 & 2022 35
Global Penetration of SUVs (In %) by Country for the Year 2019 36
Electric Vehicles Emerge as New Flavor in World Automotive
Industry: Global EV Sales (In Million Units) by Region for the
Years 2019, 2025 & 2030 37
Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the
Perfect Platform for Automotive Consumerism: Global Middle
Class Spending (US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2020,
2025, 2030 38
Sustained Expansion in Replacement Tire Segment 38
Increasing Average Vehicle Age Instigates Tire Replacement
Demand: Average Service Life of Passenger Cars (in Years) in
Select Countries for 2018 39
Tire Replacement Cycle (In Years) by Country/Region: 2018 40
Tire Industry CAPEX Programs Indicate High Growth Opportunities 40
Soaring Demand for Radial Tire: A Major Driver 42
Tire Radialization as a Percentage of Total Tire Population by
Select Country/Region 43
Rising Demand for Steel Tire Cord Drives Overall Growth in Tire
Cord Market 43
HMLS Yarns Widen Role of Polyester in Tire Cord Ecosystem 44
Growing Adoption of Nylon Tire Cord 44
Technology Advancements and Product Innovations Sustain Market
Momentum 44
R&D Efforts Bring Forward the New ?Green? Tire Cord 45
Novel Tire Cords Improve Rolling Resistance and Fuel Efficiency 45
Nanotechnology Augments Tire R&D 46
Volatile Raw Material Costs: A Major Issue 47
Breakdown of Costs Involved in Steel Tire Cord Making 47
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES 66
United States: An Important Consumer of Tire Cord 66
Onshoring of Tire Manufacturing to Infuse New Optimism 66
A Glimpse of Recent Tire CAPEX Announcements in the US 67
US Tire Market (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumer
Sales by Brand Type 67
US Truck Tire Replacement Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown
of Annual Revenue by Category 68
CANADA 72
JAPAN 75
Overview of Japanese Tire Industry 75
Japanese Production of Automotive Tires (in Million Units) for
the Period 2011-2018 75
Japanese Automotive Tire Industry: Percentage Breakdown of
Production and Sales (OEM and Replacement) by Tire Type 76
CHINA 80
China Emerges as Dominant Consumer of Tire Cord 80
Tires Industry in China: A Macro Perspective 80
Intensified Automotive Production Extends Opportunities to Tire
and Tire Cord Markets 81
Chinese Steel Tire Cord Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Company 81
EUROPE 85
Major Regional Market for Tire Cord 85
An Overview of European Tire Market 85
ASIA-PACIFIC 108
Uptrend in Automotive Industry Drives Growth in Tire Cord Market 108
India: A Niche Market for Tires and Tire Cord Materials 108
Indian Tires Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume
Production by Vehicle Segment 109
Indian Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market 109
India Emerges as a Hub for Radial Tire Manufacturing 110
Automobile Industry in India 110
REST OF WORLD 114
Automobile Industry in Latin America: An Overview 114
Saudi Arabia: High Demand for Replacement Tires 114
IV. COMPETITION
