Global Tire Cord Industry

Tire Cord market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.9%. Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.7 Billion by the year 2025, Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$75.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$134.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Steel Tire Cord & Tire Fabrics will reach a market size of US$224.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$493.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, CORDENKA GmbH & Co., KG; Hyosung Corporation; Kolon Industries, Inc.; Kordarna Plus A.S.; NV Bekaert SA; SRF Limited; Teijin Limited





III. MARKET ANALYSIS 66



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS 66

UNITED STATES 66

United States: An Important Consumer of Tire Cord 66

Onshoring of Tire Manufacturing to Infuse New Optimism 66

A Glimpse of Recent Tire CAPEX Announcements in the US 67

US Tire Market (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumer

Sales by Brand Type 67

US Truck Tire Replacement Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown

of Annual Revenue by Category 68

Market Analytics 69

Table 19: United States Tire Cord Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025 69

Table 20: Tire Cord Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 70

Table 21: United States Tire Cord Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 71

CANADA 72

Table 22: Canadian Tire Cord Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025 72

Table 23: Canadian Tire Cord Historic Market Review by Segment

in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 73

Table 24: Tire Cord Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 74

JAPAN 75

Overview of Japanese Tire Industry 75

Japanese Production of Automotive Tires (in Million Units) for

the Period 2011-2018 75

Japanese Automotive Tire Industry: Percentage Breakdown of

Production and Sales (OEM and Replacement) by Tire Type 76

Market Analytics 77

Table 25: Japanese Market for Tire Cord: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2018-2025 77

Table 26: Tire Cord Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2009-2017 78

Table 27: Japanese Tire Cord Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 79

CHINA 80

China Emerges as Dominant Consumer of Tire Cord 80

Tires Industry in China: A Macro Perspective 80

Intensified Automotive Production Extends Opportunities to Tire

and Tire Cord Markets 81

Chinese Steel Tire Cord Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by Company 81

Market Analytics 82

Table 28: Chinese Tire Cord Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 82

Table 29: Tire Cord Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017 83

Table 30: Chinese Tire Cord Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 84

EUROPE 85

Major Regional Market for Tire Cord 85

An Overview of European Tire Market 85

Market Analytics 86

Table 31: European Tire Cord Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 86

Table 32: Tire Cord Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017 87

Table 33: European Tire Cord Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 88

Table 34: European Tire Cord Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025 89

Table 35: Tire Cord Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 90

Table 36: European Tire Cord Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 91

FRANCE 92

Table 37: Tire Cord Market in France by Segment: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 92

Table 38: French Tire Cord Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017 93

Table 39: French Tire Cord Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 94

GERMANY 95

Robust Automotive Industry Creates Opportunities 95

Market Analytics 96

Table 40: Tire Cord Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2018-2025 96

Table 41: German Tire Cord Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017 97

Table 42: German Tire Cord Market Share Breakdown by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 98

ITALY 99

Table 43: Italian Tire Cord Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025 99

Table 44: Tire Cord Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017 100

Table 45: Italian Tire Cord Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 101

UNITED KINGDOM 102

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Tire Cord: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025 102

Table 47: Tire Cord Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period

2009-2017 103

Table 48: United Kingdom Tire Cord Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 104

REST OF EUROPE 105

Table 49: Rest of Europe Tire Cord Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025 105

Table 50: Tire Cord Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 106

Table 51: Rest of Europe Tire Cord Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 107

ASIA-PACIFIC 108

Uptrend in Automotive Industry Drives Growth in Tire Cord Market 108

India: A Niche Market for Tires and Tire Cord Materials 108

Indian Tires Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Production by Vehicle Segment 109

Indian Nylon Tire Cord Fabric Market 109

India Emerges as a Hub for Radial Tire Manufacturing 110

Automobile Industry in India 110

Market Analytics 111

Table 52: Tire Cord Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025 111

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Tire Cord Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Segment: 2009-2017 112

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Tire Cord Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 113

REST OF WORLD 114

Automobile Industry in Latin America: An Overview 114

Saudi Arabia: High Demand for Replacement Tires 114

Market Analytics 115

Table 55: Rest of World Tire Cord Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025 115

Table 56: Rest of World Tire Cord Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 116

Table 57: Tire Cord Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025 117



IV. COMPETITION 118



